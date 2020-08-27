Basketball: NBA postpones schedule after Bucks shooting boycott, says official

ORLANDO, FLORIDA (AFP) - The NBA postponed its schedule of playoff games on Wednesday (Aug 26) after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their game against the Orlando Magic in protest at the police shooting of an unarmed black man.

The league said in a statement that all three games - Milwaukee versus Orlando, Houston Rockets versus Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers versus Portland Trail Blazers - would not take place on Wednesday.

"The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today's three games... have been postponed," the statement said.

Each game will be rescheduled.