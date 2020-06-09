Basketball: NBA legend Kobe Bryant honoured in Bosnia with giant mural on school wall

GRADISKA, BOSNIA (REUTERS) - Kobe Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who died in a helicopter crash in January, has been honoured with a giant mural commissioned by sports enthusiasts and painted on the side of an elementary school building in northern Bosnia.

"Kobe was a basketball and sports legend and the athlete who deserves... a modern 21st century monument," said artist Deni Bozic, after putting the final touches to the 12m wide, 6m tall artwork in the town of Gradiska.

The initiative for the tribute to Bryant, a five-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion with the Los Angeles Lakers who won Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012, came from a group of local basketballers.

"This mural is a monument to the town in which basketball has been alive for the past 30-40 years," said Igor Damjanovic, an ex-basketball player and one of the group of enthusiasts behind the project.

As he spoke, a group of boys played basketball on the school court next to the mural.

"We began the project in February, but the situation with coronavirus has delayed it up until a few days ago," Damjanovic said.

The image features the late player in his gold Lakers jersey preparing to take a shot against a background of a blue sky and clouds. The "black mamba" logo with which he is associated appears in the top right-hand corner.

Bozic, who had to balance on a long ladder to paint the upper parts of the mural, said it was a major challenge to cover such a large surface.

Bryant was killed at age 41 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on Jan 26, along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people.