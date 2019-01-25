Basketball: NBA champions Golden State Warriors meet Obama in D.C. but not Trump

WASHINGTON (REUTERS/AFP) - The Golden State Warriors met former US president Barack Obama on their visit to the nation's capital on Thursday (Jan 24) but not sitting president Donald Trump.

The team's players and security personnel got together with Mr Obama before posting a 126-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

The meeting was captured in a photo posted on Instagram by team security guard Tony Banks, who later deleted the image.

However, a reporter for the San Jose Mercury News, Logan Murdock, captured the photo and tweeted it.

The Warriors did not go to the White House to celebrate their 2017 or 2018 championships. President Trump withdrew the invitation in 2017 after several players, including Stephen Curry, criticised the president and said they would not go if invited. Coach Steve Kerr is also a sharp Trump critic.

Instead, the team went to the National Museum of African American History and Culture last year during their visit to Washington.

After the Warriors won the title again in 2018, there never was any discussion of whether they would meet Mr Trump. This time, they wound up having an audience with Mr Obama, a meeting that was brokered by Curry, according to ESPN.

Asked after the game how the team came to see Mr Obama, Curry said with a smirk, according to the San Francisco Chronicle: "I have no idea."

Warriors forward Draymond Green said of the meeting, according to ESPN, "a private team meeting, team event, it was good".