Basketball: LeBron misses third straight NBA game with sore left knee

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James missed his third consecutive NBA contest on Sunday (Jan 30) with left knee soreness .

Lakers coach Frank Vogel gave the status update before the Lakers' game Sunday in Atlanta, saying James was in Los Angeles to begin treatment for the injury.

Vogel said an MRI exam showed general swelling and that James would be out as long as the knee is swollen, but could return as quickly as the team's next game Wednesday at home against Portland if the swelling subsides.

James, 37, has been dealing with the sore knee since a Tuesday victory at Brooklyn. He missed losses Thursday at Philadelphia and Friday at Charlotte.

James, who was voted one of the captains for February's NBA All-Star Game, is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots a game for the Lakers this season.

He ranks third in NBA scoring, fractions of a point behind behind leader Kevin Durant, his All-Star captain rival from Brooklyn, and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid.

At 24-26, the Lakers rank ninth in the Western Conference.