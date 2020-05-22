Basketball: Lakers' James reportedly hosting private workouts

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is reportedly hosting "safe" workouts with one or two teammates at a time in anticipation of the restart of the 2019-2020 National Basketball Association (NBA) season.

Stadium reported on Thursday (May 21) that James was holding workouts in a "secure" location with select teammates.

Writer Shams Charania reported "LeBron James has held private workouts with one-to-two teammates at a time in a closed-off, private location, on court.

"All the safety measures have been taken, I'm told, in these private workouts.

"Everyone involved has been tested, everyone involved has practised social distancing. Everyone involved has taken the necessary steps to ensure that they're following all the guidelines.

"The Clippers, I'm told, have had some players do the same in terms of working out and getting together on the court. This is a way for both teams to gain chemistry and be able to be in shape and in tune with each other as a potential resumption of the season gets near."

Not all teams are cleared to work out in their own facilities due to varied regulations from state-to-state in dealing with Covid-19. Even for facilities that have been opened, only individual workouts are permitted.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this month that he hoped to have a read on whether the league could play in the next "two to four weeks."

Reports on Wednesday indicate the league is progressing in a plan to use a"campus environment," which Silver has referenced previously as the safest route to a return, including links to Orlando and Disney World.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

The NBA has been on hiatus since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst expecting the games will go on if Silver and NBA owners can create a safe and healthy format for the league to finish the season.

He was a guest on Bucks forward Pat Connaughton's radiothon fund-raiser on Thursday.

The team opened their practice facility on May 11 and continues to approach the hiatus as a temporary pause in the season.

"I have complete confidence that if there's a way for us to return to basketball, return to play, in a healthy and safe manner, for our players and for the public and people that would be involved, that our league will figure out how to do it," Horst said.

"Commissioner Silver is incredible."

The Bucks are leading the NBA with a 53-12 record.

If the NBA decides to shift immediately to the post-season under the traditional eight-team, conference-based format, the Bucks would play the No. 8 seed Orlando Magic (30-35) in the first round.