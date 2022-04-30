Basketball: Joel Embiid out indefinitely with facial fracture, concussion

(REUTERS) - Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid, one of the leading candidates for National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player, is sidelined indefinitely due to a fractured right orbital bone and a mild concussion.

The team announced on Friday (April 29) that Embiid will miss at least Game 1 of the 76ers' Eastern Conference semi-final series against the Miami Heat on Monday.

Embiid got hurt with 3:58 left in the Sixers' clinching Game 6 against the host Toronto Raptors on Thursday. Philadelphia led 119-90 when Toronto's Pascal Siakam caught Embiid in the face with an elbow on a drive to the basket.

A five-time All-Star, Embiid has experienced a similar facial injury before. In 2018, he fractured his left orbital bone and was sidelined for three weeks before returning to action in the play-offs, wearing a face mask.

Embiid, 28, came away from the play holding his face as Toronto fans cheered, possibly in response to a play earlier in the game when Embiid shoved the Raptors' Chris Boucher in the back.

In the six games against Toronto, despite playing through a thumb injury, Embiid averaged 26.2 points and 11.3 rebounds. He sank a tiebreaking, turnaround three-pointer to win Game 3 in the final second.

During the regular season, he averaged a league-leading 30.6 points and 11.4 boards.