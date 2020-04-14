Basketball: Jeremy Lin pledges up to US$1 million to aid coronavirus battle

Jeremy Lin urged people all over the world, irrespective of race or country, to pull together.
Jeremy Lin urged people all over the world, irrespective of race or country, to pull together.PHOTO: JLIN7/INSTAGRAM
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING (AFP) - Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title, pledged up to US$1 million (S$1.42 million) to coronavirus relief efforts on Monday (April 13).

The 31-year-old, whose 2012 heroics for the New York Knicks were dubbed "Linsanity", will donate US$500,000 and said he would also match all donations up to an additional US$500,000.

Lin, who now plays for Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) after winning the 2019 NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, last month tore into US President Donald Trump for "empowering" racism by calling coronavirus a Chinese disease.

Coronavirus emerged in central China in December before spreading across the world as a pandemic, with the United States increasingly hard hit.

Lin on Monday returned to the same theme on The Players' Tribune website in a first-person piece titled "The Darkness Has Not Overcome It".

"One simple way to be the light is to support organisations doing crucial work during the crisis," Lin wrote in making his pledge.

"You know, my whole life, I've been treated a certain way because I'm Asian," Lin added, mentioning some of the racial stereotypes he has been subjected to.

"I've even been asked if I can see. I've been told to go back to where I came from.

"During the height of 'Linsanity' I was still the butt of many Asian jokes."

I NEVER EVER make post these types of videos but times are different. Im launching a COVID-19 campaign called #BeTheLight where I'll be donating $500,000 and matching an additional $500,000. But it isnt about my donation which isnt even a drop in the bucket for what the world needs. We need unity! Aside from money theres other ways to get involved (my @playerstribune article in IG story, donation link in bio). Tbh I don't blame anyone who has bitterness, confusion, anger or hate. Thats normal. My hope is we all recognize and sit with those emotions, but I also pray that bitterness turns to heartache which turns to empathy and which ultimately turns to action! Imagine the person in the hospital bed struggling to breathe. Imagine the person who cant even see their loved one fighting for their life. Imagine the person grindin day and night as a frontline worker tremendously at risk. Who can't go home and see their family and children fearing to infect them. Imagine the person who can't sleep at night because there's no food for their next meal. Who can't provide food for their children. Imagine the person whose small business and lifelong dream shut down. Imagine the person who is fighting depression and suicide due to the lockdown. Try to imagine all those hurting in ways we don't even know about. Lets put ourselves in others shoes, but thats not enough. We must step up and help now! #BeTheLight 💡 p.s. I didnt put it at the end of the article but when this is all said and done, in n out on me! ❤️
View this post on Instagram

I NEVER EVER make post these types of videos but times are different. Im launching a COVID-19 campaign called #BeTheLight where I'll be donating $500,000 and matching an additional $500,000. But it isnt about my donation which isnt even a drop in the bucket for what the world needs. We need unity! Aside from money theres other ways to get involved (my @playerstribune article in IG story, donation link in bio). Tbh I don't blame anyone who has bitterness, confusion, anger or hate. Thats normal. My hope is we all recognize and sit with those emotions, but I also pray that bitterness turns to heartache which turns to empathy and which ultimately turns to action! Imagine the person in the hospital bed struggling to breathe. Imagine the person who cant even see their loved one fighting for their life. Imagine the person grindin day and night as a frontline worker tremendously at risk. Who can't go home and see their family and children fearing to infect them. Imagine the person who can't sleep at night because there's no food for their next meal. Who can't provide food for their children. Imagine the person whose small business and lifelong dream shut down. Imagine the person who is fighting depression and suicide due to the lockdown. Try to imagine all those hurting in ways we don't even know about. Lets put ourselves in others shoes, but thats not enough. We must step up and help now! #BeTheLight 💡 p.s. I didnt put it at the end of the article but when this is all said and done, in n out on me! ❤️

A post shared by Jeremy Lin 林書豪 (@jlin7) on

 
 
 

Lin, in Beijing awaiting the restart of the CBA season after the health emergency eased in China, urged people all over the world, irrespective of race or country, to pull together.

"No one knows how devastating the impact of this crisis will be, but the projections aren't good," Lin wrote.

"We're going to be recovering from this for a long time. But in the process, there will be so, so many opportunities to choose light."

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content