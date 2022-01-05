Basketball: James sparks Lakers rally to see off Kings for third straight win

(REUTERS) - LeBron James and Malik Monk combined for 55 points, including five three-pointers in a fourth-quarter rally that allowed the Los Angeles Lakers to overtake the Sacramento Kings 122-114 at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night (Jan 4).
James finished with a game-high 31 points and Monk had 24 as the Lakers won a third straight game to open a five-game homestand.
De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 30 points and Buddy Hield tallied 26 for the Kings, who lost for just the second time in their last five games.
The Lakers trailed 96-89 with 8:11 remaining before riding 14 points from James and 11 from Monk in a 33-18 finish. James hit a pair of three-pointers and Monk bagged three as part of the flurry.
After James and Hield had split four consecutive lead-changing three-pointers, Monk and Tyrese Haliburton exchanged two-point hoops. Monk gave the Lakers the lead for good, 112-110, with a three-pointer with 2:50 to go.
James then added a pair of baskets to increase the lead to six with 52.5 seconds remaining, and Los Angeles held on from there.
Monk wound up six-for-11 on three-pointers for the Lakers, who won despite getting out-shot 51.8 per cent to 49.5 per cent overall and 41-34 on threes.
Talen Horton-Tucker and Russell Westbrook added 19 points apiece for the Lakers, while Dwight Howard put up a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
Hield made seven three-pointers from 13 attempts to account for a majority of his 26 points.
Harrison Barnes scored 14 points and Damian Jones 11 for the Kings. Marvin Bagley III led Sacramento with 12 rebounds, while Haliburton amassed a game-high nine assists to complement his seven points.
Playing their ninth consecutive game without Anthony Davis (sprained knee), the Lakers led 89-85 on Carmelo Anthony's basket in the first minute of the fourth quarter.
The Kings then made a run. Haliburton hit a three-pointer and Davion Mitchell scored twice from the interior in an 11-0 spurt that allowed Sacramento to equal either team's largest lead of the game, 96-89, with 8:11 remaining.
At the Smoothie King Centre, Devin Booker scored 33 points and Chris Paul had a double-double as a short-handed Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110.
The Suns overcame the absence of coach Monty Williams, starters Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder and back-ups JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader, all of whom were in the health and safety protocols.
Meanwhile, Ja Morant scored 26 points and Jaren Jackson Jr added 22 to propel the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to a 110-106 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Morant, the Western Conference Player of the Week, made several crucial plays in the waning moments to send Memphis to their season-high sixth straight win.