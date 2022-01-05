Basketball: James sparks Lakers rally to see off Kings for third straight win

(REUTERS) - LeBron James and Malik Monk combined for 55 points, including five three-pointers in a fourth-quarter rally that allowed the Los Angeles Lakers to overtake the Sacramento Kings 122-114 at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night (Jan 4).

James finished with a game-high 31 points and Monk had 24 as the Lakers won a third straight game to open a five-game homestand.

De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 30 points and Buddy Hield tallied 26 for the Kings, who lost for just the second time in their last five games.

The Lakers trailed 96-89 with 8:11 remaining before riding 14 points from James and 11 from Monk in a 33-18 finish. James hit a pair of three-pointers and Monk bagged three as part of the flurry.

After James and Hield had split four consecutive lead-changing three-pointers, Monk and Tyrese Haliburton exchanged two-point hoops. Monk gave the Lakers the lead for good, 112-110, with a three-pointer with 2:50 to go.

James then added a pair of baskets to increase the lead to six with 52.5 seconds remaining, and Los Angeles held on from there.

Monk wound up six-for-11 on three-pointers for the Lakers, who won despite getting out-shot 51.8 per cent to 49.5 per cent overall and 41-34 on threes.

Talen Horton-Tucker and Russell Westbrook added 19 points apiece for the Lakers, while Dwight Howard put up a double-double with 14 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Hield made seven three-pointers from 13 attempts to account for a majority of his 26 points.

Harrison Barnes scored 14 points and Damian Jones 11 for the Kings. Marvin Bagley III led Sacramento with 12 rebounds, while Haliburton amassed a game-high nine assists to complement his seven points.

Playing their ninth consecutive game without Anthony Davis (sprained knee), the Lakers led 89-85 on Carmelo Anthony's basket in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

The Kings then made a run. Haliburton hit a three-pointer and Davion Mitchell scored twice from the interior in an 11-0 spurt that allowed Sacramento to equal either team's largest lead of the game, 96-89, with 8:11 remaining.

At the Smoothie King Centre, Devin Booker scored 33 points and Chris Paul had a double-double as a short-handed Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110.

The Suns overcame the absence of coach Monty Williams, starters Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder and back-ups JaVale McGee and Abdel Nader, all of whom were in the health and safety protocols.