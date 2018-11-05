Basketball: Giannis triple-double lifts Bucks over Kings, Raptors too good for Lakers even without Leonard

(REUTERS) - Giannis Antetokounmpo registered his second triple-double of the young season with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists on Sunday (Nov 4), helping the Milwaukee Bucks get back on the winning track with a 144-109 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

The Bucks used an 18-1 run in the first quarter to take command in their first game since losing Thursday at Boston, their first defeat after opening the season 7-0.

Antetokounmpo, who had only one triple-double last season, hit eight of his 11 shots and nine of his 12 free throws. His other triple-double this season had come against Philadelphia last month.

Justin Jackson had 22 points for the over-performing Kings (6-4), who had won five in a row and were looking to sweep a four-game trip that began with wins over Miami, Orlando and Atlanta.

Raptors 121, Lakers 107

Serge Ibaka scored a career-high 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as visiting Toronto defeated Los Angeles.

Kyle Lowry added 21 points and matched his season best with 15 assists to set a franchise record of eight straight games with 10 or more assists. It was his seventh double-double this season.

Pascal Siakam rounded the trio of Raptors with double-doubles, scoring 16 points to go with 13 rebounds.

Toronto were without forward Kawhi Leonard for the third time this season, with the former Defensive Player of the Year being rested after jamming his foot against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

This game was practically over after the first quarter, with the Raptors racing out to a 25-point lead at 42-17.

Kyle Kuzma had 24 points for the Lakers while LeBron James had 18 points.

Wizards 108, Knicks 95

John Wall scored 26 points, Bradley Beal added 22 and Washington Wizards beat New York in the nation's capital to snap a five-game losing streak.

With the score tied at 86 early in the fourth quarter, the Wizards went on an extended 16-2 run that included seven points by Beal, who also blocked a Mitchell Robinson layup at the other end during that stretch.

Beal had a season-high four blocked shots, with backcourt partner Wall also turning up the heat defensively with five steals.

Dwight Howard had 10 points and 10 rebounds in his second game with the Wizards and Markieff Morris scored 16 points. Beal, who added eight rebounds, scored 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Wizards recorded their first home win.

Center Enes Kanter was New York's leading scorer, putting up an 18-12 point-rebound double-double off the bench.

Suns 102, Grizzlies 100

Devin Booker scored 25 points, including two key jump shots late in the game, as Phoenix ended a seven-game losing streak with a win over visiting Memphis.

Booker hit a 20-foot jump shot from the left wing with 1.7 seconds remaining over the Grizzlies' Garrett Temple to give the Suns the lead for good. He also hit an 18-foot jumper from near the top of the key to give Phoenix a 100-98 lead with 29 seconds remaining.

Trevor Ariza scored 16 points and had nine rebounds for the Suns, and Mikal Bridges added 14 off the bench as the Suns won for the first time since defeating the Dallas Mavericks in their season opener.

The 5-3 Grizzlies were not helped by their two main scoring options in point guard Mike Conley Jr and center Marc Gasol going ice-cold. Conley needed 16 shots to score 12 points, connecting on just three, while Gasol made two-of-13 shots and none of his four three-point attempts to finish with seven points.

Nets 122, 76ers 97

D'Angelo Russell scored 21 points and Caris LeVert added 20 points as Brooklyn pulled away in the third quarter to beat visiting Philadelphia, who committed 28 turnovers and remained winless on the road.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 21 points, while Jarrett Allen posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards as the Nets shot 47.6 per cent and overcame a 46-38 rebounding disparity by getting 11 steals and forcing the most turnovers in the NBA this season.

Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 20 points and 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double. Joel Embiid posted his league-leading 10th double-double with 16 and 15 rebounds.

Magic 117, Spurs 110

Aaron Gordon poured in 26 points as visiting Orlando, at least for one night, played to its promise in a surprise win over San Antonio.

Orlando led by 17 points heading to the final quarter and seemed to have put the game on ice with 3-pointers by Jerian Grant and Gordon and a follow-up dunk by rookie Mohamed Bamba (12 points, 11 rebounds) to make it 99-76.

San Antonio, playing the second game of a home back-to-back, finally got rolling late to cut the Orlando lead to five points with 1:41 to play. But Nikola Vucevic hit a jumper and D.J. Augustin canned a pair of free throws with 16.2 seconds remaining to repel the Spurs' comeback bid.

The Spurs were led by DeMar DeRozan's 25 points. The guard added seven rebounds and five assists in another fine all-around game.

Portland Trail Blazers 111 ,Timberwolves 81

Jusuf Nurkic scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Portland breezed to an easy win over visiting Minnesota.

Damian Lillard scored 18 points and CJ McCollum added 16 for the Trail Blazers, who were in front after the opening minutes and led by as many as 36 points. Meyers Leonard came off the bench for season highs in scoring (15) and rebounds (12) and Zach Collins added 11 points for the Blazers.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 23 points while Andrew Wiggins added 17. Neither Jimmy Butler (rest) nor Derrick Rose (left ankle soreness) played.