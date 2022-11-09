Basketball: Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard to play this season in Taiwan

NEW YORK – Eight-time National Basketball Association All-Star Dwight Howard will continue his basketball career in Taiwan.

The 2.08m centre announced on Monday night that he will play with for Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League in the upcoming season.

“I am so, so excited, and I can’t wait to touch down in Taiwan and start playing,” Howard said in the team’s social media post.

“I’m coming with open arms, with big hugs and big smiles.”

The Orlando Magic made Howard, then an 18-year-old Atlanta high school student, the first pick of the 2004 NBA Draft. He will turn 37 in December.

Howard played with the Magic (2004-12), Houston Rockets (2013-16), Atlanta Hawks (2016-17), Charlotte Hornets (2017-18), Washington Wizards (2018-19), Los Angeles Lakers (2012-13, 2019-20, 2021-22) and Philadelphia 76ers (2020-21).