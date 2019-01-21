Basketball: Derrick Rose buries buzzer-beater to lift Timberwolves to a 116-114 win over Suns

MINNEAPOLIS (REUTERS)- Derrick Rose sank a 20-foot, tie-breaking jumper with nine-tenths of a second remaining on Sunday to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 116-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns in the first half of a home-and-home sequence in Minneapolis.

The clubs will meet again on Tuesday (Jan 22) in Phoenix.

The Timberwolves trailed 110-106 before Rose capped a 31-point performance by scoring eight of Minnesota's final 10 points over the closing 3min 25sec.

The game-winner came after Taj Gibson stole the ball from Devin Booker with 25 seconds to go when the Suns had a chance to break a 114-114 tie.

The game was tightly contested all the way, with the Timberwolves clinging to a 106-102 lead after a Jerryd Bayless three-pointer with 7:35 to go before the Suns ran out eight straight points to grab a four-point advantage of their own.

Booker, Jamal Crawford and Dragan Bender had hoops in the burst. Rose ended the Minnesota drought with a lay-up and converted a three-point play on the next possession to narrow the gap, then got the Timberwolves even at 114-114 with 30.5sec left by making one of two free throws, setting up the exciting finish.

Rose hit 12 of his 24 shots en route to his game-high point total for the Timberwolves, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Karl Anthony-Towns shot 13 for 13 from the free-throw line in a 30-point, 12-rebound double-double for Minnesota, while Gibson finished with 17 points and Andrew Wiggins 10.

T.J. Warren had a team-high 21 points for the Suns, who completed a winless four-game trip with two losses in two days.

Phoenix lost at Charlotte on Saturday. Bender notched a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for Phoenix and Booker had 18 points to go with six rebounds and six assists, while Kelly Oubre Jr. (18 points), Josh Jackson (15) and Crawford (11) also scored in double figures.

The Suns outshot the Timberwolves 46.5 per cent to 42.9 and outscored the hosts 36-18 on three-pointers.