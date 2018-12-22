Basketball: DeMarcus Cousins dunks on Kevin Durant in Warriors practice, could make return soon

(REUTERS) - The Golden State Warriors will not put a date on when DeMarcus Cousins could make his debut with the team, but it looks like it might not be much longer.

Just ask Kevin Durant.

The two stars took part in a lighthearted game of one-on-one at the end of practice on Friday (Dec 21), taking turns receiving entry passes from assistant coach Bruce Fraser.

On what turned out to be the final possession of the duel, Cousins took the ball in the high post, dribbled into the restricted circle, faked Durant into leaping, then pivoted toward the rim and dunked. Right on Durant.

Video of the play quickly went viral, and Durant conceded defeat to the media.

"He beat me today," Durant said. "He beat me today, but I live to fight another day." Cousins has not played since suffering a torn Achilles tendon on Jan 26 while a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. The Warriors signed him as a free agent this offseason and have taken their time with getting Cousins onto the court.

According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, the two have played in a "handful" of such one-on-one games after practice in the last couple of weeks.

The team assigned Cousins to their G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, earlier this month. The four-time All-Star has practised several times with the club.

When Cousins returns to NBA action, he will join a team that has won back-to-back championships and titles in three of the last four seasons. Golden State is 21-11 this season, good for third in the Western Conference.