Basketball: Defending NBA champions rout Nets, VanVleet leads Raptors past Jazz

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 31 points as the defending NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks, dominated the Brooklyn Nets in a 121-109 wire-to-wire victory on Friday night (Jan 7).

Milwaukee spread the scoring around as Antetokounmpo led six Bucks in double figures, including all five starters in front of a crowd of 17,700 at the Barclays Centre.

This was Antetokounmpo's seventh straight 30-point game against the Nets.

"There is a lot of excitement in the air when you play Brooklyn," said the 27-year-old.

"We got wide open shots. We defended and we helped one another. We played well."

The Bucks welcomed the return of Antetokounmpo, who was a late scratch from their last game on Wednesday with a non-coronavirus illness.

The Greek forward recently missed five games due to the NBA's Covid-19 measures and is averaging 32 points and more than 10 rebounds per game in six contests since returning.

"He comes with the killer knockout blow," Bucks acting head coach Darvin Ham said of Antetokounmpo.

"Once he sees us in position, he knows what spots he wants to get to."

The Bucks beat the Nets in seven games in the Eastern Conference semi-finals last season before going on to win the NBA championship.

On Friday, Khris Middleton scored 15 of his 20 points in the third quarter and Bobby Portis scored 20 of his 25 in the first half for Milwaukee, who ended a two-game losing skid.

Kevin Durant had 29 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the loss. James Harden finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Nets lost their fourth game in the last five and have dropped five straight games at home.

They were without Kyrie Irving, who is only allowed to play in road games after refusing to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Irving is not permitted to play at home because of New York City's vaccine mandates.

In Toronto, Fred VanVleet finished with a triple-double of 37 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Toronto Raptors clobbered the short-handed Utah Jazz 122-108.