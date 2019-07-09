Basketball: Clippers to re-sign JaMychal Green to 2-year deal

(AFP) - The Los Angeles Clippers will re-sign forward JaMychal Green to a two-year, $10m (S$13.6m) deal, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday (July 8).

Green reportedly turned down more lucrative offers elsewhere to return to the Clippers to try to win a championship.

Green, 29, split the 2018-19 season between Los Angeles and the Memphis Grizzlies.

With the Clippers, he played in 24 games and averaged 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds in 19.6 minutes.

The 2017-18 campaign was his best so far, with Green averaging 10.3 points and 8.4 rebounds while starting 54 of 55 games for Memphis.

Green is the latest move by the Clippers in a busy off season. The team already has agreed to terms with 2019 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and point guard Patrick Beverley and traded for All-Star forward Paul George.