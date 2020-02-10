Basketball: Clippers bounce back with 41-point win over Cavaliers

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS, AFP) - Lou Williams scored 25 points and Paul George had 22 as the Los Angeles Clippers rebounded from a demoralising defeat a night earlier for an easy 133-92 road victory on Sunday evening (Feb 9) over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Marcus Morris Sr had 10 points in his Clippers debut as Los Angeles distanced themselves from a surprising 27-point National Basketball Association (NBA) defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

The Clippers won without Kawhi Leonard, who received a day of rest on the second night of a back-to-back scenario.

Andre Drummond scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in his Cavaliers debut, while Kevin Porter Jr added 17 points for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers saw their losing streak extend to six games while also falling for the 13th time in their last 14 contests.

Drummond was acquired from the Detroit Pistons and Morris from the New York Knicks on Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

Montrezl Harrell had 19 points for the Clippers, while Landry Shamet had 11 and Amir Coffey had 10. Collin Sexton had 13 points for the Cavaliers, while Kevin Love had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Clippers improved to 15-1 in games immediately after a defeat, while winning for just the fourth time in the last 18 years at Cleveland. Los Angeles increased their winning streak over Cleveland to five games.

Elsewhere, Bojan Bogdanovic shook off a frustrating shooting night by nailing a clutch three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Utah Jazz to a 114-113 win over the Houston Rockets.

He is averaging 21 points per game this season but the Croatian star finished with eight points against the Rockets. He sank just two field goals.

But he made it count when it mattered the most. The Jazz executed the final play to perfection as Bogdanovic shot over James Harden for the winning basket.

"They made a heck of a shot," Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said. "We had two guys on him. I was afraid we were going to foul him (because) it was so close. Hats off to that shot."

With just over four minutes left, Bogdanovic hit a three-pointer and then Donovan Mitchell nailed a jumper to give the Jazz a 107-100 lead.

But the Rockets weren't finished. Harden answered with a nifty pass to Robert Covington who sank a three to put Houston ahead 110-109 with 28 seconds left.

Mitchell responded with two free throws as the Jazz got back in front. Houston's P.J. Tucker then sank a corner three-pointer with 1.6 seconds left that pushed the Rockets back in front before Bogdanovic had the final say.

Jordan Clarkson paced the Jazz with 30 points off the bench while Mitchell added 24 and six assists. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 39 points and Harden finished with a triple double of 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for the Rockets, who shot just 10 of 33 from three-point range over the last three quarters.

In Oklahoma, Kemba Walker scored 27 points and hit a pair of key three pointers late as the Boston Celtics stretched their winning streak to seven games with a 112-111 win over Oklahoma City.

Walker hit two threes from almost the exact same spot in the final three minutes to seal the win for Boston in front of a crowd of 18,200 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

With the Celtics ahead by four and the clock running down, he nailed a three-pointer to put the gap at seven.

Thunder guard Chris Paul - who ended the game on 22 points - knocked down a jump shot at the other end but Walker answered with another three from the same distance a few seconds later as the Celtics regained control.

Paul then made a three-pointer at the buzzer to cap the scoring and make it a one-point game.

"Good, tough teams," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "A lot of smart basketball and then we almost gave it away at the end. But, you know, up to that point I think we played really hard and really well."

Jayson Tatum scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half for Boston, who have now won 10 of their last 11 contests.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points each to lead the Thunder, who suffered just their second loss in 11 games.

Dennis Schroder had 22 points, but the rest of the Thunder players combined for just 19 points.