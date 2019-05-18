Basketball: Bucks rout Raptors to take 2-0 NBA Eastern Conference Finals lead

MILWAUKEE (AFP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a convincing 125-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday (May 18).

The top-seeded Bucks, who rallied to win Game 1 of the National Basketball Association Eastern Conference Finals best-of-seven series, never trailed and led by as many as 28 points to take a 2-0 lead in the play-offs, which moves to Toronto for Game 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday.

"Mentally, we were ready for this game," said Antetokounmpo, one of three finalists for the NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award announced on Friday.

"Once the game started, we did a great job setting the tone. We knew Toronto was going to come and try to play hard and try to get one at our place."

Antetokounmpo played a key role in setting that tone - with a dunk, an emphatic block on Raptors centre Marc Gasol and another dunk in the opening minute of the contest.

"I know every night when the game starts my teammates are looking at me," Antetokounmpo said. "I think it definitely gave the team a lot of energy."

The Bucks made sure the Raptors never got a sniff, roaring to an 18-point lead in the first quarter on the back of nine quick points from Nikola Mirotic and a 12-0 scoring run late in the period.

Milwaukee led by 25 points, 64-39, at half-time, with Ersan Ilyasova contributing 15 of his 17 before the break and Malcolm Brogdon 12 of his 14 off the Bucks' bench in the first half.

Overall the hosts' reserves out-scored Toronto's 31-11 in the first half and 54-39 overall.

Six Bucks players scored in double figures, and coach Mike Budenholzer said it all started with Antetokounmpo.

"I think everybody fed off of Giannis and how he started the game," Budenholzer said.

Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 31 points. He came out firing in the third quarter but despite his aggression, the Raptors never got the deficit below 13.

Kyle Lowry finished with 15 points, connecting on just four of 13 shots from the field. Norman Powell added 14 off the bench, but they were the only Raptors to score in double figures.

"We didn't play very well tonight," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "We were just a step too slow. We settled in with some space and gave them some confidence early, and you just can't do that."

Antetokounmpo, named with Houston's James Harden and Oklahoma City's Paul George for the MVP award, said the accolade was far form his thoughts - despite the chants of "MVP, MVP" by fans in the fourth quarter after he drove for a lay-up, drew a foul and converted the free throw with 5min 51sec to play.

"I don't care about that right now," said Antetokounmpo, who scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. "I care about going to Toronto and focusing for Game 3."

That's exactly what the Raptors plan to do, too.

"They've done what they were supposed to do and protected their home court," Nurse said. "Now we've got to go and do the same."