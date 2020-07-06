Basketball: Bucks reportedly close practice facilities over virus concerns

LOA ANGERLES (REUTERS) The Milwaukee Bucks closed their practice facility after receiving coronavirus test results, ESPN reported on Sunday (July 5).

It wasn't immediately clear whether a player - or multiple players - tested positive for Covid-19. ESPN reported the National Basketball Association (NBA) team received the results on Friday.

Milwaukee are one of several teams to close their facilities. The Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat have all recently shut down their workout venues due to positive Covid-19 tests.

According to ESPN, the Bucks won't reopen their facility before travelling to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for the resumption of the season on July 30. The team are expected to depart on Thursday.

The NBA-best Bucks (53-12) are scheduled to restart their season on July 31 against the Boston Celtics after the season was suspended on March 11 because of the pandemic.