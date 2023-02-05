Basketball: Bucks get triple-double from Giannis, topple Heat

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double of 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists as coach Mike Budenholzer praised him for leaning on his teammates as the host Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 123-115 on Saturday.
It was their first win in three National Basketball Association games against the Heat this season.
Said Antetokounmpo: ‘’You kind of know what to expect from the Miami team. We’ve played them so many times. I’ve played them so many times throughout my years.
“They’re going to help one another. They’re going to be aggressive on defence. You’ve just got to make the right pass, just keep on being aggressive and making as many good decisions as you can throughout the game.”
Budenholzer praised his two-time NBA Most Valuable Player for making those good decisions.
He said: “We know that Miami’s going to throw a lot of people at him, a lot of bodies.
“He’s got to be willing to pass and play with is teammates, and we’ve got to make shots.
“I think he did that. It starts with him being aggressive, him drawing extra defenders. His teammates have got to make plays around him. We did enough of that, had enough defence, particularly in the fourth quarter, to grind out a win tonight.”
Khris Middleton scored 24 points off the bench for the Bucks, who won their seventh straight game.
Milwaukee led almost the entire way but never by more than 12 points and with eight ties – including 92-92 late in the third quarter.
The Bucks went on a 10-0 run from that point to take a lead they never relinquished.
Antetokounmpo and Middleton both missed Milwaukee’s previous two games against Miami this season, both Bucks losses.
The duo made up for lost time, with Middleton’s 24 points marking a season high, and Antetokounmpo’s triple-double his third of the campaign.
Saturday was also Antetokounmpo’s sixth straight game scoring at least 33 points and the eighth straight of at least 12 boards for the NBA’s rebounding leader.
Jimmy Butler helped keep Miami within striking distance throughout the night, logging a team-high 32 points in his most prolific scoring performance since Jan 16.
Tyler Herro added 24 points despite shooting just two of eight from three-point range, and Bam Adebayo recorded a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.
The Heat could not overcome a shaky night shooting from the floor, however, including finishing just eight of 31 from beyond the three-point arc.
Three-point shooting proved to be the difference, with Miami making just one field goal less than Milwaukee overall, 45 to 46, but the Heat surrendered 14 made threes to the Bucks.
Grayson Allen shot four of seven from deep en route to 19 points, Pat Connaughton converted four of nine treys for 14 points and Jrue Holiday made three of five beyond the arc in a 15-point performance.
Said Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: “You definitely have to go home disappointed. You have to maximize every opportunity when you’re on a road trip like this.”
With the win, Milwaukee have won nine of their last 10 for their best stretch since opening the season 9-0. REUTERS