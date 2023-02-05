Basketball: Bucks get triple-double from Giannis, topple Heat

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a triple-double of 35 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists as coach Mike Budenholzer praised him for leaning on his teammates as the host Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 123-115 on Saturday.

It was their first win in three National Basketball Association games against the Heat this season.

Said Antetokounmpo: ‘’You kind of know what to expect from the Miami team. We’ve played them so many times. I’ve played them so many times throughout my years.

“They’re going to help one another. They’re going to be aggressive on defence. You’ve just got to make the right pass, just keep on being aggressive and making as many good decisions as you can throughout the game.”

Budenholzer praised his two-time NBA Most Valuable Player for making those good decisions.

He said: “We know that Miami’s going to throw a lot of people at him, a lot of bodies.

“He’s got to be willing to pass and play with is teammates, and we’ve got to make shots.

“I think he did that. It starts with him being aggressive, him drawing extra defenders. His teammates have got to make plays around him. We did enough of that, had enough defence, particularly in the fourth quarter, to grind out a win tonight.”

Khris Middleton scored 24 points off the bench for the Bucks, who won their seventh straight game.

Milwaukee led almost the entire way but never by more than 12 points and with eight ties – including 92-92 late in the third quarter.

The Bucks went on a 10-0 run from that point to take a lead they never relinquished.

Antetokounmpo and Middleton both missed Milwaukee’s previous two games against Miami this season, both Bucks losses.

The duo made up for lost time, with Middleton’s 24 points marking a season high, and Antetokounmpo’s triple-double his third of the campaign.