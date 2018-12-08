Basketball: Bucks acquire guard George Hill from Cavaliers in three-team trade

(REUTERS) - The Bucks, Cavaliers and Wizards pulled off a three-team trade on Friday (Dec 7) that saw Milwaukee acquire point guard George Hill from Cleveland and forward Jason Smith from Washington.

Cleveland got guard Matthew Dellavedova, centre John Henson and future first- and second-round picks, all from Milwaukee. Washington picked up forward Sam Dekker from the Cavaliers.

The Bucks also will get a future second-round pick from the Wizards, who swapped future second-round picks with the Cavaliers.

The first-round pick headed to the Cavaliers from the Bucks reportedly is lottery-protected in 2021 and top-10 protected in 2022. There are other protections through 2024, but it converts to two second-round picks if not conveyed by 2025.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the trade will save Milwaukee US$18 million (S$24.7 million) in salary for the 2019-20 season, giving the Bucks flexibility to upgrade their roster. He added that both teams showed urgency to make the deal on Friday so that all players involved will be eligible to be aggregated into other deals on the Feb 7 trade deadline.

For the Bucks, adding the 32-year-old Hill rounds out a deep guard trio with Malcolm Brogdon and Eric Bledsoe. Hill is averaging 10.8 points and 2.8 assists per game this season while shooting 46.4 per cent from 3-point range.

Smith, 32, is averaging 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 10.8 minutes across 12 games for the Wizards.

"We're excited to welcome George and Jason to the Bucks organisation," Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. "George provides us added depth and experience at the guard position, while Jason gives us another front court player who can stretch the floor."

Henson, who turns 28 on Dec 28, injured his wrist in November and is out at least until spring following surgery. He averaged 5.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game through 14 contests.

Dellavedova, 28, was with the Cavs from 2013-2016, helping the team win a title in 2016 before leaving for the Bucks on a four-year, $38 million contract.

He has had a below-average season to date with just 1.7 points and 2.4 assists in 8.1 minutes per game.

Dekker, 24, has played just nine games this season, averaging 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game.

"This trade allows us to continue to work to improve our team and gives us a young, developing player in Sam whose versatility and athleticism at the forward position will allow him to earn an opportunity to contribute," Wizards president Ernie Grunfeld said in a statement. "We wish Jason the best moving forward and appreciate the value he brought to our team as a great teammate and true professional."