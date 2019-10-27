Basketball: Booker scores 30 as Suns stun Clippers in NBA, Love's near triple-double leads Cavs over Pacers

(REUTERS) - Devin Booker had 30 points and eight assists, and Frank Kaminsky had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists off the bench as the hosts Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 130-122 in the National Basketball Association on Saturday (Oct 26) to break a 12-game losing streak in the series.

Kelly Oubre Jr had 20 points and made all nine of his free-throw attempts, and Dario Saric had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Suns, who have split two games since centre Deandre Ayton was suspended on Thursday for 25 games for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.

In another NBA game, Kevin Love came one assist shy of a triple-double, Tristan Thompson scored 25 points, and the hosts Cleveland Cavaliers held off a late rally to beat the Indiana Pacers, 110-99 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cleveland led almost wire-to-wire in Saturday's early-season, Central Division match-up, building an advantage that swelled to as many as 24 points.

The front-court duo of Love and Thompson set the tone, with Love registering 21 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, and Thompson posting a double-double with 13 rebounds.

His team-high 25 points included his first career three-pointer.

Kawhi Leonard had 27 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams combined for 51 points off the bench for the Clippers, who were attempting to become the first team in the league to three victories. Harrell had 28 points and seven rebounds. Williams made three three-pointers.

Phoenix stretched their lead to 15 points at 115-100 with just over five minutes left, fuelled by nine points from Booker, before the Clippers closed to 115-108 on a pair of triples by Williams and a put-back by Harrell. But they were never closer than six.

The Suns made a season-high 17 three -pointers in a season-high 43 attempts.

Booker, 2.08m Saric and 2.16m Kaminsky had three three-pointers apiece, and nine Suns made at least one.

Suns guard Jevon Carter had eight points, six assists and three steals while making his first start of the season in place of point guard Ricky Rubio, who suffered a knee contusion late in the overtime loss at Denver on Friday.

Carter made three starts as a rookie with Memphis last season.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley had 11 points and seven rebounds while primarily covering Booker before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Beverley picked up his fifth foul with 10:12 remaining, three seconds after picking up his fourth. He fouled out nine seconds after returning with 6:01 left while trying to stop a Booker jump shot.

Kaminsky was two rebounds short of his second double-double in as many games without Ayton. Kaminsky had two double-doubles in 47 games with Charlotte last season.

Elsewhere, Pascal Siakam scored 19 points, and Serge Ibaka added 18 to lead five players in double figures and boost the visiting Toronto Raptors to a 108-84 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

O.G. Anunoby chipped in 17 points for the NBA champions, Fred VanVleet had 16 and Kyle Lowry had 11.

Chicago, who scored 235 total points in their first two games, struggled offensively throughout their home opener. Wendell Carter Jr led them with 12 points, while Zach LaVine followed with 11. Carter Jr added a game-high 11 rebounds.