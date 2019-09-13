Basketball: Australia heartbroken by Spain in World Cup double OT thriller as Marc Gasol stars with 33pts

(THE GUARDIAN, AFP) - Australia were left to rue a missed opportunity at the end of regulation time on Friday (Sept 13), as man-of-the-match Marc Gasol inspired Spain to a 95-88 double overtime victory to reach the Basketball World Cup final.

The Boomers led by 11 in the third quarter, but were overtaken in the final 10 seconds before Patty Mills, the undoubted star of the Boomers' campaign, was sent to the line with 4.7 seconds left on the clock.

Spain, ranked second in the world, led 71-70 but Mills could only land the first of two free-throws.

Had the San Antonio Spurs point guard sunk the second, Australia would have reached their first World Cup final - and secured their first world or Olympic medal.

As it was, despite nothing being able to separate the teams in the first extra period in Beijing, Spain pulled away in the second, and Andrej Lemanis' side will have to play in the early tip-off on Sunday for a bronze medal, against either France or Argentina who play later on Friday.

Spain will play for their second World Cup gold.

Toronto Raptors star Gasol top scored with 33 points, plus six rebounds and four assists, after stepping up late in a breathtaking game when his country needed him most. "We came back, we stuck together through tough times, that means a lot," said the 34-year-old, a three-time NBA All-Star.

The Spaniard played a key role in the Raptors' historic run to the National Basketball Association crown and knows that victory on Sunday will cap the perfect season.

"It's been great, I have been very fortunate," he said. "I knew that it would not be easy physically (going from the NBA Finals to the World Cup) but it's definitely worth it.

"Not because of the final but passing along those values to the team. It's our turn to pass on the legacy to the next generation (of the Spain team)."

Ricky Rubio was also pivotal once more for Spain with 19 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds and four steals.

Mills had 34 points for Australia, including four from 11 three-pointers, while Nic Kay was next best with 16 points for the Boomers.

They missed shots at big moments, while regular turnovers also helped Spain stay close despite shooting just 31 per cent in the first half.

A tough foul on Andrew Bogut, eerily similar to events in Rio when Spain pipped Australia by one point to win Olympic bronze, will also sting the Australians as they maintain their search for a maiden international medal.