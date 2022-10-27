Basketball: Antetokounmpo posts 43 as Bucks cruise past Nets

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo has been a National Basketball Association (NBA) champion, an NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) and also a two-time NBA MVP. But even a player of his stature admitted he can sometimes be too eager to prove himself on court.

On Wednesday night, the “Greek Freak” scored 34 of his 43 points in the second half as the hosts Milwaukee Bucks rallied for a 110-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets to remain unbeaten at 3-0.

The star forward, who entered averaging 24.7 points against Brooklyn, continued to torch the Nets, as Milwaukee overcame a 12-point half-time deficit and another 12-point deficit midway through the third quarter. But he confessed that he had to pick himself up after not playing as well from the start.

“I’ve been working a lot over these few years and this summer and just so anxious to prove to myself that I can do what I’ve been working on, and sometimes I think I play not (to) my strength as much,” Antetokounmpo said on ESPN.

“I kind of scratched that, and in the second half, I was just, ‘OK, I’m going to be myself and be OK with it’ and just tried to drive as much as I can and find my teammates and get in the paint.”

It worked for him as he recorded his second straight 40-point game and 31st of his career, helping Milwaukee outscore the Nets 67-44 after half-time. He shot 16 of 25, grabbed 14 rebounds, added five assists and also hit 10 of 14 free throws.

Antetokounmpo’s impressive display came three nights after he scored 44 points in a 125-105 win over the Houston Rockets.

Against the Nets, he started taking over midway through the third quarter when he converted three layups in a 14-2 run to forge a 64-64 deadlock with 5min 40sec remaining. He scored 17 in the period as Milwaukee took a 78-76 lead into the fourth.

The Bucks took the lead for good with 9:43 remaining when Jordan Nwora’s three-pointer snapped an 83-83 deadlock. Antetokounmpo then helped Milwaukee finish off their 20th win in the past 25 regular-season meetings by hitting five baskets for a 100-85 lead with 3:29 remaining.

Reserve Bobby Portis added 20 points as Milwaukee shot 44.3 per cent. Jrue Holiday contributed 15 for the Bucks, who shot 56.4 per cent in the second half.

Kevin Durant scored 33 points for the Nets, who lost for the third time in four games and also picked up five technical fouls.

Two of those were to coach Steve Nash, who was ejected with 4:24 left in the third by Josh Tiven. Nash was upset when Antetokounmpo did not get called for a foul after running into Patty Mills and had to be restrained by Royce O’Neale.

Kyrie Irving added 27 for the Nets, who shot 39.5 per cent. O’Neale finished with 12 as Brooklyn’s only other double-digit scorer. REUTERS