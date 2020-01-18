Basketball: Another big night for Mavs' Doncic; Powell stars in Raptors' rout of Wizards

DALLAS (REUTERS, AFP) - Luka Doncic made a career-best eight three-pointers and recorded 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 120-112 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night (Jan 17).

Tim Hardaway Jr made five three-pointers while scoring 29 points, and Seth Curry tallied 16 points off the bench as the Mavericks won their fourth straight game. Jalen Brunson added 13 points and Maxi Kleber scored 10 for Dallas.

Portland's Damian Lillard registered 34 points and 10 assists in his clash with Doncic. Carmelo Anthony scored 22 points, Hassan Whiteside had 21 points, 18 rebounds and five blocked shots, and Kent Bazemore added 11 points for the Trail Blazers.

Anthony became the 18th player in NBA history to top 26,000 points. His total sits at 26,014.

Portland's CJ McCollum departed the game in the second quarter due to a sprained left ankle. He had four points in 12 minutes before exiting.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) missed his 10th straight game for Dallas.

Dallas shot 43.8 per cent from the field and made 20 of 47 3-point attempts.

In Toronto, Norman Powell scored 28 points off the bench as the Toronto Raptors used a balanced offence to continue their domination over the Washington Wizards with a 140-111 rout.

Marc Gasol added 20 points to become one of seven players in double figures for the Raptors, who have won seven straight games over the Wizards.

Related Story Sloppy Bucks get a Bud scolding

The Raptors tied their franchise points total of 140 points which they earned in a double overtime two-point victory over the Wizards in January 2019. It is the most points they have ever scored in regulation time.

Toronto have been struggling to hold big leads of late, but they hope to have finally reversed that trend with Friday's season-high scoring total.

"We're trusting one another, we're moving the ball," Powell said. "We're letting the offence work for us."

The Raptors led 38-26 at the end of the first quarter and took a 24-point lead into the fourth quarter. They increased it to 30 points with 4min 36sec remaining and cruised from there to improve to 27-14 on the season.

"We didn't play well, we turned the ball over," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "We played against a championship team that was clicking on all cylinders."