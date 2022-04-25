Barnes nails Rookie of the Year accolade

NEW YORK • Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes won the National Basketball Association (NBA) Rookie of the Year award on Saturday.

He received 48 first-place votes and 378 total points to trump Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley (43, 363) for the award. Barnes got 43 second-place votes and Mobley received 46.

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons was a distant third with nine first-place votes and 153 total points.

Barnes, 20, averaged 15.3 points and 7.5 rebounds in 74 games (all starts) during the regular season. He shot 49.2 per cent overall and 30.1 per cent from beyond the arc.

"We are incredibly proud of Scottie, and are thrilled and grateful that his hard work has been recognised with this honour," Raptors vice-chairman and president Masai Ujiri said.

"What you see on the court is exactly who Scottie is: Enthusiastic. Joyful. Athletic. Skilled, and a winner.

"We - and our fans - loved seeing his development through this season, and we can't wait to see what the future brings."

The Raptors selected Barnes with the fourth overall pick out of Florida State. He became the third player in franchise history to win the award, joining Vince Carter (1998-99) and Damon Stoudamire (1995-96).

One of Barnes' highlights during the regular season came on Feb 28, when he notched 28 points, 16 rebounds and five steals against the Brooklyn Nets. He became the first rookie to record 25-plus points, 15-plus rebounds and five-plus steals in a game since Shaquille O'Neal in 1993.

Barnes may not have been as impressive on Saturday, racking up six points, two assists and 11 rebounds, but the Raptors avoided getting swept as forward Pascal Siakam scored a play-off career-high 34 points and Gary Trent Jr added 24 in their 110-102 triumph over the Philadelphia 76ers in Canada.

The win trimmed Toronto's deficit to 3-1. No team have ever recovered from a 3-0 deficit to win an NBA play-off series.

Cameroonian forward Siakam made 10 of 19 shots from the floor and 13 of 15 from the free-throw line while adding eight rebounds, five assists, two blocked shots and a steal for the Raptors.

"We played hard. Coming out being aggressive, I just wanted to be a team player," he said.

"Whenever I get it going, we know that's going to be dangerous."

His compatriot Joel Embiid, the NBA's scoring leader, was nagged by a right thumb injury, reportedly torn ligaments, despite producing 21 points and eight rebounds for the 76ers.

He said: "I haven't had an MRI yet so we have to see how bad it really is. I'm not really worried about what can happen, I'm worried about what I can do.

"It's really painful. You use your hand a lot. I've got to make adjustments and be more physical."

But Embiid made it clear any operation, if required, would come after the Sixers' play-off run.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE