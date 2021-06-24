Ayton's last-gasp dunk clinches win as Suns go 2-0 up

PHOENIX • Two-tenths of a second was all the Phoenix Suns needed to pull off a nail-biting escape in a 104-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday that has them closer to a place they have not been in 28 years.

The second seeds took a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals and need two more victories to get to their first National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals since 1993.

The Clippers, who have never been this far in the play-offs but have pulled off consecutive series wins after trailing 2-0, stand in their way. Los Angeles will have to overcome the shock of the Game 2 loss to make this best-of-seven series a competitive one.

With 0.9 seconds remaining and the Clippers up by one, Jae Crowder delivered an inbound alley-oop pass to Deandre Ayton, who slammed home the winner with 0.7sec left. The dunk gave the Suns a victory after a back-and-forth final minute full of clutch shots.

"The celebration was a little shaky because I wasn't too sure what I did," Ayton said. "I wasn't sure if it counted, I didn't want to be a blooper, none of that.

"I just wanted to get to the next play or for the refs to confirm what it is. I was so anxious."

Cameron Payne scored a career-high 29 points for the Suns, and Ayton contributed a further 24 points and 14 rebounds.

Devin Booker added 20 points, despite getting stitches for a bloodied nose as the hosts increased their play-off winning streak to nine games, despite missing All-Star Chris Paul for the second straight game after he tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

While ESPN reported "there is optimism" from the Suns that Paul could make his return for Game 3 at the Staples Centre today, "that confidence of Kawhi Leonard being back is not there right now in Los Angeles".

The 2019 Finals Most Valuable Player has missed the Clippers' past four games due to a knee injury and remains out indefinitely.

Paul George paced the team with 26 points and Reggie Jackson added 19 but a pair of missed free throws by George with 8.2sec left that could have put Los Angeles ahead for good proved costly.

The botched attempts from the line invited ridicule from fans over his "Play-off P" nickname - they mocked him as "Pandemic P". But George insisted he would not let the mistakes get to him.

"I'm not going to put too much on that," said the forward, who was five of 10 from the line on the night.

"Obviously, that was an opportunity that was missed. But the fact of the matter is we were still in position to win late in the game."

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, whose team are also missing the injured Serge Ibaka, is confident his players can bounce back even though they are short-handed.

"They won on a tip-in and now we have to go home and take care of business," he said. "We've been in this position (down 0-2) before, even though we hate it."

REUTERS

MILWAUKEE V ATLANTA

StarHub Ch202, 8.30am