Ashes will take place, insists Australia's Paine

SYDNEY • Australia Test cricket captain Tim Paine yesterday said that the Ashes will go ahead with or without Joe Root, after the England skipper refused to commit until there was more clarity around coronavirus quarantine rules.

Cricket Australia is negotiating with Canberra and its English counterpart over what type of biosecurity bubble players may have to endure Down Under and whether their families can come.

Australia has limits on international arrivals and there is a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine even for the fully vaccinated.

Root, who has two young children, said this week he was "desperate" to play the five-Test series, but added: "I feel it's so hard to make a definite decision until you know."

England vice-captain Jos Buttler is also reticent, insisting he will not be on the plane if his family are unable to join him due to tough Australian border restrictions.

The wicketkeeper-batsman will fly out to the United Arab Emirates next week as a member of England's squad for the T20 World Cup and said on Wednesday that "if I had to do a World Cup and an Ashes - four, five months without seeing my family - I wouldn't be comfortable doing that."

Paine, who is recovering from neck surgery, said he was certain that the series - which is due to start in Brisbane - will happen no matter what.

"Well, the Ashes are going ahead - the first Test is on Dec 8 whether Joe's here or not," he told SEN sports radio, where he has a regular weekly segment.

"They all want to come, there's no doubt about it," he added, suggesting that some of the comments from England players were posturing. "They're trying to get themselves the best possible conditions they can, but at the end of the day, we all are.

"It will be worked out above us and then they'll make a decision whether or not they'll get on that plane," he added.

"No one is forcing any England player to come. That's the beauty of the world we live in - you have a choice. If you don't want to come, don't come."

The tour is scheduled to head to Adelaide after Brisbane, then Melbourne and Sydney, before concluding in Perth.

But the Perth fixture is under a cloud, given Western Australia requires inter-state visitors to quarantine for 14 days on arrival, a scenario that appears unlikely to change in the near term.

Paine has been pressing for the game to be moved to Hobart in Tasmania, his home state, although holding back-to-back Tests in Sydney appears a more likely option.

England great Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter this week to hit out at Australia's "ridiculous quarantine rules", saying there was no way he would tour under such conditions.

Paine jokingly called Pietersen "an expert on everything".

"We have not heard one England player come out and say they will not be coming," he added. "I think it's been beat up and people like Kevin like to get themselves a little bit of exposure in the media whenever they can."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS