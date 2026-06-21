Antwerp win inaugural Lion City Challenger, which will return in 2027 with other 3x3 basketball events

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From left: Antwerp's tournament Most Valuable Player Dennis Donkor, Jonas Foerts, Caspar Augustijnen and Vic van Oosterwyck are champions of the inaugural Lion City Challenger, a new international 3x3 event held in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Belgian basketball side Antwerp overcame both the sweltering heat and Japanese opponents Shibuya in the final to be crowned winners of the inaugural Lion City Challenger at *SCAPE on June 21.

With a 21-14 win in the title decider, they bagged US$20,000 (S$26,000) in prize money and a spot in the Aug 14-15 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Lausanne Masters in Switzerland.

Antwerp’s Dennis Donkor, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, said: “I think both teams were really tired.

“We knew it before the game, and it was going to be a battle of who deals with that the best. And I think they had two more games than us because they played the qualifying draw. And I think we dealt with the fatigue pretty well, so we came out on top.

“I think, overall, we played really well. We had some better games and some not-so-good games. But I think we can be happy with the results.

“Not just because we won, but also because of how we played. The weather was definitely a challenge, but I think we handled it well.”

Antwerp had topped Pool A of the tournament – a new addition to the FIBA 3x3 Challenger calendar – after defeating Singapore 21-12 and Bahrain’s Seef 21-20 on June 20.

They reached the final following wins over American side Princeton (21-16) and Spain’s Valencia Basket (22-19) in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively on June 21.

More than 1,000 fans attended the two-day event. Hosts Singapore, who had also lost 20-14 to Seef, finished bottom of the three-team pool and missed out on the quarter-finals.

Another local side, Lion City, lost 22-13 to Shibuya and 21-15 to Mongolia’s Zavkhan and did not qualify for the main draw.

Singapore's Xu Duanyang (left) taking on Seef's Isa Jasim at the inaugural FIBA 3x3 Lion City Challenger on June 20. The hosts were also represented by Lion City in the qualifiers, but neither team made it to the quarter-finals. PHOTO: SPORT SINGAPORE

Singapore coach Lazar Rasic said his players had made it too open against Antwerp, adding: “By the time we caught momentum, it was already too late.

“The second game was definitely better and more competitive, but the foul problems affected our aggression in defence. This has happened in a few events, so it is something we need to work on.”

They are set to get more opportunities against similar opponents, as the Lion City Challenger will return to the Republic along with other international 3x3 basketball events.

Earlier in the week, national sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) announced the return of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in 2028 for another four-year run.

The tournament had been held in the Republic from 2022 to 2026, and will be hosted in Ulaanbataar, Mongolia in 2027.

SportSG also unveiled more international 3x3 basketball events from 2026 to 2031, as fans in Singapore can look forward to two FIBA 3x3 Challenger events and one FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series event each year.

The FIBA 3x3 Challenger is a premier, stand-alone international tournament that serves as a direct qualifying pathway for the FIBA 3x3 World Tour, while the FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series is the world’s top competition for professional female 3x3 players.

Following the Lion City Challenger, which features 16 men’s teams through invitation or qualification, the other international 3x3 events to be held here include the Aug 13-14 FIBA 3x3 Women’s Series, followed by the Aug 15-16 Singapore Challenger. More details will be announced later.

Pointing to the historic men’s 3x3 basketball silver at the 2025 SEA Games, SportSG deputy CEO of development Daryl Yeo said: “Basketball, one of the most popular team sports in Singapore, has witnessed steady growth in recent years. Our Team Singapore athletes have done well in 3x3, putting in outstanding performances at the SEA Games 2025, FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup 2026 and the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

“Together with FIBA, we are thrilled to be bringing more world-class 3x3 basketball events to our shores.

“These new events will provide our Team Singapore athletes competition opportunities to gain more experience against top-class international counterparts and provide Singaporeans the opportunity to witness top-level basketball in our backyard.”

In 2027, Singapore will also host 40 of the world’s best 3x3 teams at the FIBA 3x3 World Cup and also make their tournament debut.

FIBA 3x3 managing director Alex Sanchez added: “We are proud to bring these events to Singapore and to work alongside Sport Singapore and The Kallang Group to create experiences that inspire fans and give players... greater opportunities to grow within the discipline.

“Singapore continues to build on its strong track record as a host of 3x3 basketball, and we look forward to seeing the discipline celebrated at its best.”