Anthony Edwards will be ‘good as new’ after knee procedure: Timberwolves president

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Anthony Edwards is expected to be out for two months after the procedure.

Minnesota president of basketball operations Tim Connelly confirmed that arthroscopic right knee surgery is in the cards for Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards on Oct 28, offering additional information on the nature of the injury and the thought process on the surgery.

Speaking with reporters, Connelly noted that the injury is not a meniscus tear and that the procedure would occur within the next 24 hours. Imaging of Edwards’ knee had revealed a different look than previous scans had shown, encouraging the procedure to be done quickly.

“The best thing about what he’s going to go under, he’s going to be good as new,” Connelly said. “It’s not something that we’re concerned with long term.”

Edwards is expected to miss in the neighbourhood of two months following the procedure, though that timeline will vary based on his individual recovery.

The former No. 1 overall draft choice of the Timberwolves wanted to continue playing.

“He wants to play tonight,” Connelly said. “He looked pretty good the other night having the 47. We’re just concerned about his long-term health. We want to make sure we’re putting him in the best position he can be so he can be the best version he’s going to be for a long time.”

Edwards, 25, had previously endured knee issues during last season’s play-off run, though all parties agreed at the time that rest would be the best way to deal with the hyperextension he suffered in his left knee and the inflammation he experienced in his right.

After racking up 45 points in the season opener against the Heat in Miami, Edwards complained of discomfort, leading to an examination on Oct 27, after he played in three more contests.

“We’ve had a bunch of imaging going back to this summer. And it changed after yesterday,” Connelly said.

The four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection averaged 33.3 points and 4.8 rebounds over four games this season for the 3-1 Timberwolves.

“The imaging from yesterday showed an issue that we want to get addressed quickly,” Connelly said. “Our only concern is for his long-term health.”

Edwards had career averages of 24.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. REUTERS