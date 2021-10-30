Another double-double by Gobert keeps Jazz perfect

HOUSTON • Rudy Gobert posted his fourth double-double in as many National Basketball Association (NBA) games and the visiting Utah Jazz became the only unbeaten side in the league with a 122-91 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

Gobert paired 16 points with 14 rebounds while logging 28 minutes for Utah, who led by as many as 36 points in the second half.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points, Jordan Clarkson had 16 and Donovan Mitchell chipped in 15 to underscore another balanced attack for the Jazz. Utah had seven players in double figures.

"I think every night, it's going to be a different player playing good basketball, but at the end of the night, as long as we're getting the (win), we're all going to be happy," Bogdanovic said on ESPN.

Christian Wood led the Rockets with 16 points and grabbed seven boards for his team, who shot just 32.6 per cent overall - the Jazz were at 48.2 per cent - while missing 35 of 44 three-point attempts.

Rookie Jalen Green scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half and was alone in double figures for Houston before the break. He shot three of 16 overall.

The Jazz led 61-40 at half-time and their coach was pleased with the team's dominance.

"I thought our guards did a really good job of containing," Quin Snyder said. "They've got some guys who are fast and can play off the dribble. I thought that was the best we've run and shared the ball. I thought that was reflected in our catch-and-shoot, too."

Utah are 4-0 for the first time since the 2008-09 season, while Houston are 1-4.

The struggling Rockets' defeat was further marred by an injury to guard Kevin Porter Jr, who suffered a left ankle sprain in the second quarter and did not play in the second half.

In his post-game interview, coach Stephen Silas said he did not yet have an update on Porter's status going forward. Porter scored five points in 19 minutes.

