Another defeat for US' women basketballers

LOS ANGELES • Ezi Magbegor scored 17 points to lead the Australia Opals to a 70-67 win over the US women's basketball team, the reigning Olympic champions, on Friday in an exhibition game in Las Vegas.

Rebecca Allen added 11 points and Stephanie Talbot contributed 10 for the visitors, who were without their best player Liz Cambage.

Cambage, 29, took herself off the Australian roster on Thursday after an incident in a scrimmage against Nigeria. She said she had to withdraw from the Olympics, citing concern for her mental health if she were to go into a bubble at the Tokyo Games.

Her withdrawal is a big blow to the Opals' bid to win a medal.

The US, seeking a seventh consecutive Olympic title in Tokyo, shot only 37.3 per cent (25 of 67) from the floor and just two of 18 from three-point range in a second straight exhibition defeat after falling 93-85 to the Women's NBA All-Stars on Wednesday.

"We're getting better," said US coach Dawn Staley, who saw his team commit 18 turnovers.

"Not in the win column, but some of the things that we did out there were remarkably better than Wednesday. We have just got to clean up some things."

Breanna Stewart led the Americans with 17 points and 12 rebounds while A'ja Wilson added 12 points.

Four-time US Olympic gold medallist Diana Taurasi, who stars in the new movie Space Jam 2 with Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, did not play for the second straight game due to a hip muscle strain.

There was also movement in the men's team, as Denver Nuggets centre JaVale McGee and San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson were named as replacements for Cleveland's Kevin Love and Washington's Bradley Beal.

Beal had been ruled out for Tokyo on Thursday, a day after being placed in Covid-19 protocols, while Love withdrew on Friday, citing a right calf injury.

The Americans, who suffered shock exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia, begin their Olympic play next Sunday against France.

They face Spain in an exhibition game today.

Three members of the US team - Milwaukee's Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday and Phoenix's Devin Booker - are still playing in the NBA Finals.

