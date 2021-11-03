All-Star duo need to play Smart, says Marcus

BOSTON • After the Celtics blew a 19-point, second-half lead and lost 128-114 to the visiting Chicago Bulls on Monday, Boston point guard Marcus Smart criticised his two All-Star teammates for selfish play.

"I would just like to play basketball. Every team knows we're trying to go to Jayson (Tatum) and Jaylen (Brown)," he said after the hosts' third National Basketball Association defeat in a row.

"Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody's scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball. They don't want to pass the ball."

Brown and Tatum declined interview requests after the game, according to multiple media reports. Both of them had three assists in the game while Smart had none.

According to StatMuse, both Tatum (3.7) and Brown (2.5) are among the top six players in the league with the fewest assists per game who are taking over 20 shots.

Brown led Boston with 28 points on the night, hitting 10 of 18 shots from the floor. Tatum contributed 20 points on 8-of-22 shooting and Smart made 5 of 11 shots and scored 16 points.

But in the fourth quarter, Tatum shot 1-for-8 and scored two points, Smart was 1-for-2 for two points and Brown was 0-for-2 for no points as Chicago outscored Boston 39-11 to rally for the win.

Smart, 27, wants to be more involved in the Celtics' offence, which is floundering after a 2-5 start this season, saying: "I'm a great passer, I know I can get guys good shots."

Of Brown, 25, and Tatum, 23, he added: "They're still learning. We're proud of the progress they're making, but they're going to have to make another step and find ways to not only create for themselves but create for others on this team to open up the court for them later down in the game.

"It's something we've been asking them to do and they're learning. We just gotta continue to help them do that to help our team."

Rookie coach Ime Udoka was just as unhappy with his team's mental collapse, saying: "We started celebrating early."

Even though it is early days, with the team out of sync and lacking chemistry on court, Boston, who have made the play-offs for seven successive seasons, may find qualification harder this time.

The Bulls, on the other hand, have not been to the post-season for four straight years, but after going 6-1 to top the Eastern Conference standings, things looks a lot brighter this season.

DeMar DeRozan had a game-high 37 points on 15-of-20 shooting and added seven rebounds, while Zach LaVine had 26 points and seven assists. Three other Bulls got into double figures - Ayo Dosunmu finished with 14 points, Lonzo Ball added 12 and Nikola Vucevic totalled 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

REUTERS