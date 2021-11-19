'Aggressor' giannis stars in bucks' win

LOS ANGELES • Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points and Khris Middleton grabbed a slice of Milwaukee franchise history as the Bucks beat the Los Angeles Lakers 109-102 at home on Wednesday.

National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo outmuscled a Lakers line-up still missing their injured superstar LeBron James, along with Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn.

He set the tone with 17 points in the first quarter and combined with Middleton late to thwart a Lakers rally bid.

"I wanted to be the aggressor out there," said the "Greek Freak", whose points total was his highest since he posted 50 in the Bucks' championship-clinching win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of last season's NBA Finals.

"I wanted to initiate the contact, get in the paint, make the right play and just play with an edge out there."

He added nine rebounds and three assists with one steal and one blocked shot, and with 29 seconds left, he sealed the game with two free throws as the Bucks improved to 7-8.

The Lakers had rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit and led 87-86 with 9min 29sec left to play.

But Middleton, playing in his first game since last month after being forced to sit out due to Covid-19 protocols, combined with Antetokounmpo for nine straight points that put Milwaukee up 95-91.

His 16 points included a brace of three-pointers in the fourth quarter that gave Milwaukee the lead for good and he was tied with NBA great Ray Allen for most treys in Bucks history with 1,051.

"That's a very, very special place to be," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said of Middleton's feat.​

Talen Horton-Tucker led the Lakers with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Anthony Davis, nursing a sore hip in the final period, scored 18 points.

Russell Westbrook added 19 points and 15 assists for Los Angeles, but commentators were unhappy after the Lakers fell to 8-8 this season.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith called Davis' performance "shameful" with the team in need of the inspiration usually provided by James.

Four-time NBA champion James, who missed the Lakers' last eight games and 10 overall because of injury, said there was a "50-50" chance he might be back for today's trip to the Boston Celtics.

However, coach Frank Vogel cast doubt on that possibility, saying James was still "day to day".

In New York, the Brooklyn Nets bounced back from a lopsided 117-99 loss to the Golden State Warriors with a 109-99 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Barclays Centre to improve to 11-5.

One night after coach Steve Nash admitted his team were not in the same "category" as the Warriors, James Harden scored 27 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists and Kevin Durant added 23 points.

The Nets' 21-point half-time lead was their largest of the season, but the visitors kept the pressure on with a 32-19 third quarter.

The Cavs (9-7), led by 25 points from Ricky Rubio, trimmed the deficit to seven points with less than five minutes left, but could not get any closer.

