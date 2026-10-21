After blockbuster trades, new-look Heat and Wolves clash in Miami

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Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (in white) recorded 20 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in just 23 minutes.

Two teams that dominated the NBA’s off-season headlines will collide when the Miami Heat host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a season opener at night on Oct 21 (7.30am on Oct 22 Singapore time).

The Heat shook up the league in July by trading for superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, sending four players, three first-round draft picks, one second-round selection and one pick swop to Milwaukee for the 31-year-old two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and power forward Bobby Portis.

Antetokounmpo, wearing the No. 7, showed off some of his potential in a pre-season game against the Brooklyn Nets by recording 20 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in just 23 minutes.

“I think we’re all encouraged after his last game here at home,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said on Oct 18.

“He’s going to be able to do what he does, and that’s what we want him to do. Be aggressive. Dominate the paint. Make the appropriate play. He’s a brilliant passer, and we know what he can do as a finisher.”

The Heat, who have a win-loss record of 43-39 last season, also added 36-year-old sharpshooter Klay Thompson, who shot 38.3% from the three-point range in 2025/26. His career three-point shooting percentage is 40.9%.

In pre-season, Thompson made only three of 20 treys, but Spoelstra said he is not worried.

“I feel good about what he’s providing for us,” Spoelstra said. “They’re going to have to defend him a certain way, and I thought we have gotten him some good looks and shooters all go through that. He’s still getting his legs under him.”

Miami pulled off the biggest trade of the NBA off-season, but Minnesota was not far behind, bringing in LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets in a four-team deal.

Ball, who averaged 20.1 points a game last season, joins Wolves superstar Anthony Edwards in a fun-and-gun backcourt.

Edwards was an All-Star last season for the Timberwolves, averaging 28.8 points a game, third-best in the NBA. Minnesota, whose record last season was 49-33, reached the Western Conference semi-finals before losing to the San Antonio Spurs in six games.

“We’ve seen Ball play in the Eastern Conference for a while,” Spoelstra said. “He gets easy baskets. He does that so effortlessly. He’s one of the best lob passers in the association. All of that helps his team out and gets Edwards off the ball a little more. I think it’s a great match.”

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch was asked on Oct 18 about his concerns entering the season and quickly answered “rebounding”.

The team did give up sixth-man star Naz Reid in the big trade and will have to rely even more on Rudy Gobert down low.

“We have to make sure we put a heavy emphasis on rebounding,” Finch said. “You saw it the other night (in pre-season) we were small and we got crushed on the glass. It’s going to have to come from Jaden (McDaniels) and Anthony and guys who haven’t traditionally rebounded at the highest level.”

Heat forward Bam Adebayo missed the last three pre-season games with groin soreness but returned to practice on Oct 18 and is expected to play on Oct 21.

The Wolves won both regular season match-ups last season. Minnesota has lost two of its last three season openers, while Miami has lost its past two and three of its last four. REUTERS