A twist to Warriors' rings

The latest batch of Golden State Warriors championship rings, handed out on Tuesday before the team's season opener, feature a flashy new gimmick.

The top of each ring is reversible, allowing the wearer to decide whether to display 74 blue sapphires or 74 white diamonds. The number represents the Warriors' win total in 2017-18, regular season and post-season combined.

When the top is unscrewed to facilitate the sapphire-diamond flip, the team's "Strength in Numbers" logo is unveiled in the middle.

The player's name and number are on one side that bears 56 stones, symbolic of the team's number of years spent in the Bay Area. The top, in addition to the sapphires or diamonds, has the player's number and a depiction of the Bay Bridge.

The sides also bear the numbers 4-1, 4-1, 4-3, 4-0, the scores of Golden State's four play-off series wins last spring.

REUTERS