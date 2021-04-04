53-Point rout 'Humiliating'

MIAMI • Some 22 months ago, the Toronto Raptors dethroned the Golden State Warriors to become National Basketball Association (NBA) champions for the first time.

In the 2019 Finals, three games in the Raptors' 4-2 win were decided by five points or fewer. On Friday, the gulf between the former champions could not be any bigger.

Raptors big man Pascal Siakam celebrated his big day by scoring a season-high 36 points, as Toronto won their most lopsided game in franchise history with a 130-77 rout of the Warriors.

They triumphed by 53 points and led at one point by 61, as they handed the short-handed Warriors their third-worst loss and the sixth defeat in their last seven contests.

"We just got destroyed," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who led Golden State to the NBA title in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

"Not a whole lot to be said. Humiliating for everybody involved."

With Stephen Curry and Draymond Green sitting out, the hapless Warriors looked out of sorts.

Curry was ruled out hours before tip-off with a bruised tailbone and Green was scratched with a sprained finger. Curry missed five games earlier before returning for the last two games.

Kerr admitted his men looked "a little bit rudderless when things went south" in their absence at Amalie Arena - Toronto's temporary home in Tampa, Florida.

The Raptors outscored the Warriors by 51 points in the second and third quarters, the largest point differential over a two-quarter span within a game in NBA history.

Golden State - who were paced by Andrew Wiggins' 15 points - also became the just fourth team in the last 25 seasons to trail by at least 60 points in a game.

Turnovers have been an issue for Golden State this season as they committed 21, leading to 30 Toronto points.

The Raptors have been having problems of their own, winning for just the second time in the past 15 games and snapping a four-game losing streak.

"Losing is not fun, and anything that lifts us out of that is good," said Cameroonian Siakam, who also had seven rebounds and five assists on the day he turned 27.

Swingman Gary Trent, who was recently acquired in a trade, finished with 24 points. Forward O.G. Anunoby scored 21 points on eight-of-12 shooting.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo also enjoyed a big night, scoring 47 points on 18-of-21 shooting from the floor and grabbing 12 rebounds as Milwaukee breezed to a 127-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Greek also had three blocks in posting his third 40-point performance of the season as the Bucks beat the Trail Blazers for the fifth straight time.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 32 points but failed to outshine his fellow Most Valuable Player contender.

In New York, Luka Doncic scored 13 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 99-86. The Mavericks were without head coach Rick Carlisle, who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Friday despite receiving the vaccine shot in January.

