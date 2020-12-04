48 players hit by Covid-19 as testing resumes

LOS ANGELES • The National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday that 48 players have tested positive for Covid-19, a dramatic increase over the zero positive tests reported during last season's "bubble" in Orlando, Florida.

The league added the positive tests were the result of 546 tests carried out between Nov 24 and Nov 30 as pre-season games tip off next week ahead of the new term.

One team, the Golden State Warriors, have already delayed the beginning of their individual workouts by a day because of players testing positive.

This was the initial round of tests for players as they returned to their teams ahead of the start of individual workouts on Tuesday.

The NBA has confirmed it will be testing all of its players daily throughout the season.

The infection rate of 9 per cent is also higher than the 46 players or 5.3 per cent who tested positive for Covid-19 as the league geared up to restart the pandemic-disrupted term back in July.

Under the league's tough new Covid-19 protocols, a player who tests positive has to refrain from workouts for at least 10 days, even if asymptomatic. If he is showing symptoms, then he cannot return until the symptoms have been gone for 10 days.

Once back in camp, players would have to work out on their own, and also pass a cardiac screening before they can participate in team activities.

"Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test... is isolated until they are cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance," an official statement read.

The regular season is scheduled to begin on Dec 22.

