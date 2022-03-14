38 points 'a blessing' for Thompson

SAN FRANCISCO • Klay Thompson scored a season-high 38 points to spark the Golden State Warriors to a 122-109 victory over defending National Basketball Association champions Milwaukee on Saturday, snapping their six-game win streak.

In his best game since returning in January after missing 2 1/2 years because of injury, the guard hit 15 of 24 from the floor, including eight of 14 from long range, with six rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes. "It's not losing confidence. Never losing confidence," Thompson said on trying to regain his best form. "I've been through a lot. Just to be able to be out here and compete, it's a blessing."

Jordan Poole added 30 points for the Warriors, who got only eight points and eight assists from Stephen Curry, content to watch "Splash Brothers" partner Thompson unload on the Bucks.

"I'm a perfectionist at times," Thompson said. "(I had to) just be patient. Steve (Kerr, the Warriors' coach) was telling me just to get great shots."

The 32-year-old missed the entire 2019-20 season and 2020-21 campaign, but came back in January and had his prior season-high of 33 points last month in a victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

He said: "I don't want to peak yet. There's still a long way to go."

Golden State matched Memphis for second place in the Western Conference at 46-22 while the Bucks, led by 31 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo, fell to 42-26, second in the Eastern Conference behind the Miami Heat.

The Heat lost 113-104 at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who had eight double-digit scorers, including Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards - 15 each - and Jaylen Nowell (16).

The hosts were led by 30 points off the bench from Tyler Herro, while they welcomed back Markieff Morris for the first time in four months after he suffered whiplash following a shoulder barge from reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.

