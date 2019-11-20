36 points for Harden - unbelievable or subpar?

HOUSTON • For the National Basketball Association's (NBA) leading scorer James Harden, a 36-point effort is a "poor" performance.

"He had a subpar night," Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said on ESPN after his team lost to Harden and the Houston Rockets 132-108 on Monday.

The guard scored more than 40 in his last three games, including 49 in Minnesota on Saturday, and has at least 30 points in eight consecutive games. He leads the NBA this season with an average of 39.2 points, way ahead of Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.3).

At home on Monday, he combined with Russell Westbrook for 64 points as the Rockets extended their winning streak to eight games to improve to 11-3 in the Western Conference, behind only the Los Angeles Lakers (11-2).

Harden, fresh from his display in Saturday's 125-105 win over Minnesota, was once again in top form. Last year's Most Valuable Player also had six rebounds and five assists against Portland.

While he did the heavy lifting before half-time, scoring 23 of his 36 points on six-of-12 shooting, Westbrook came alive in the second half with 15 of his 28 points, adding 13 rebounds and 10 assists overall for a triple-double.

"I think that a lot of people like to normalise greatness when you see it over and over again," Westbrook said of the 30-year-old Harden. "But it's not normal because there's no one else that can do it. If it was normal, everybody would do it. He's put himself in a position to be one of the best scorers of all time."

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said: "Russell had an extra gear tonight, but it's hard to single out one guy.

"I'm lost for words (for Harden). What he does is unbelievable... No matter what the other teams try to do, double-team or whatever, he just figures it out. It's incredible."

8 Consecutive games Houston's James Harden has scored 30 or more.

His team were bolstered by the return of Clint Capela and Danuel House Jr.

The centre Capela, sidelined for two games after suffering a concussion against the Los Angeles Clippers, had 22 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks. The forward House, who missed three games with a sore back, hit three of six three-pointers and scored 11 points.

The Trail Blazers (5-9), led by C.J. McCollum's 25 points, have now lost seven of their last nine games.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE