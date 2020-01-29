1 Probe into copter crash

Investigators probing the helicopter crash which killed National Basketball Association legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others on Sunday are not ruling out any possibilities, including mechanical problems and poor visibility, in trying to figure out what went wrong.

2 Hubei visitors barred entry

Chinese nationals with passports issued in Hubei or new visitors from there are banned from entering or transiting in Singapore as of noon today. In addition, the 2,000 or so recent travellers from Hubei will be quarantined.

Malaysia is targeting 15 million users, or about half of its population, in its e-wallet push. With every transaction digitally recorded, it hopes this will curb corruption by deterring bribe takers and givers. For the e-wallet programme, the government has set aside RM450 million (S$151 million) to spur Malaysians to use cashless payment technologies.

4 Duterte targets big firms

President Rodrigo Duterte is cracking down on some of the Philippines' biggest businesses, scrutinising contracts and forcing concessions for taxpayers, in a bid to push a populist agenda that endears him to his supporters.

5 NZ to hold polls on Sept 19

New Zealand will hold a general election on Sept 19. It is seen as a test of whether Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's widespread popularity overseas is matched by support at home. The leader made the announcement yesterday, two months ahead of the last possible date for the ballot, when she will seek a second three-year term.

The economic impact of the current coronavirus outbreak may be worse than that of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) as China's global links have grown since 2003, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

7 Volunteerism to get a boost

The upcoming Budget will include initiatives to promote volunteerism across the board and help seniors with their retirement needs, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah yesterday.

A generational gap is rapidly widening in Singapore when it comes to certain socio-political issues, surveys show. The younger generation is likely taking up arms on causes such as climate change, race and religion, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer rights. One question is how these differences may affect the politics of younger generations.

9 Airbus to settle allegations

Airbus said it reached an agreement in principle with the authorities in Britain, France and the United States to settle bribery allegations. The agreement could cost Airbus about US$3 billion (S$4.1 billion).

10 Japanese chef wins big

Chef Kei Kobayashi became the first Japanese chef to win the maximum three Michelin stars in France on Monday. The flamboyant 42-year-old was the biggest winner on a night when Japanese cooks triumphed in the backyard of French haute cuisine. LIFE D8

