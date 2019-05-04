SPORT

1 Sixers gain 2-1 advantage

The Toronto Raptors, who finished the regular season as the National Basketball Association's No. 2 team, trail the Philadelphia 76ers 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semi-final series after losing 116-95 in Game 3 on Thursday. Sixers centre Joel Embiid finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots for his 12th double-double in 15 career play-off games.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 How fake news law will work

The proposed law against fake news will require a minister who acts against false information on the Internet to give his reasons for doing so, said Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam, as he sought to dispel the misconception that ministers will be able to arbitrarily make decisions against information.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Dentists upset with review

Some dentists are upset with a review by the Ministry of Health and Singapore Dental Council, which could lead to additional training and the need for certificates of competency for certain procedures, such as implants and wisdom teeth surgery.

WORLD

4 N. Korea cuts food rations

North Korea has cut food rations to 300g a day - a record low for this time of the year - after the worst harvest in 10 years, the United Nations said. The poor harvest, caused by dry spells, heatwaves and flooding, has left at least 10 million people suffering from food insecurity, the UN said.

WORLD

5 S'pore link in US scandal?

The tycoon father of a Chinese student caught in the Stanford admissions scandal may have ties to Singapore and reportedly holds a Singapore passport. United States prosecutors have alleged that the parents of Ms Zhao Yusi had paid US$6.5 million (S$8.8 million) to college consultant William "Rick" Singer (above).

OPINION

6 Beyond religious tolerance

Silence does the job of keeping a fragile collective peace on religious differences. We should strive for better by being less quick to take offence and by being open to a genuinely respectful dialogue, says Dr William Wan, general secretary of the Singapore Kindness Movement.

HOME

7 Crowdfunding donations up

The amount raised by crowdfunding websites, which collect money for charities and individuals, has increased in the past year. And thanks to guidelines introduced to boost accountability and transparency for online giving, the Commissioner of Charities has received "significantly fewer" complaints about them.

HOME

8 Easier entry to polytechnics

Those seeking admission to polytechnics may find it easier to do so with the expansion of the Early Admissions Exercise to include working adults. The post-secondary school posting system will also be reviewed to streamline admissions and introduce more flexibility.

BUSINESS

9 Opportunity for S'pore

The economic centre of gravity is shifting globally and this will likely continue as countries in Asia transform and embrace economic development. Countries such as China, India and Singapore can help multinational companies looking to expand in this region, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

LIFE

10 Star Wars actor dies at 74

British-born actor Peter Mayhew, chosen for his 2.18m height to play Wookiee warrior Chewbacca in the Star Wars franchise, died on Tuesday at the age of 74. He first played Chewbacca, the co-pilot and best friend of Han Solo, in the original Star Wars film, which was released in 1977.

STRAITS TIMES DIGITAL

VIDEO

The end of an era

Japanese Emperor Akihito, 85, has stepped down after a three-decade reign, drawing the curtain on the Heisei (achieving peace) era.

Here's more about the much-revered monarch. http://str.sg/akihito

VIDEO

Tribute to a 'warrior'

Star Wars creator George Lucas and other actors pay tribute to Peter Mayhew, who played Wookiee warrior Chewbacca in the Star Wars movies. Mayhew died on Tuesday at the age of 74. http://str.sg/mayhew