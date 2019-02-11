SPORT

1 Close win for Slingers

The Singapore Slingers got off to a flying start - leading the Saigon Heat 24-19 after the first quarter and 47-24 at half-time. But coach Neo Beng Siang had to endure a "nightmare" before his side won the Asean Basketball League (ABL) game 76-70 to leapfrog the visitors into third place in the standings.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Withdraw vessels: S'pore

Singapore has reiterated its call for Malaysia to withdraw its vessels from Singapore's territorial waters off Tuas, following a collision between Greek carrier Pireas and a Malaysian government vessel, Polaris, on Saturday. "The persistent presence of its vessels clearly poses a threat to safety of navigation in the area," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Crown and state separate

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's announcement quashing the nomination of his elder sister Ubolratana Rajakanya as a prime ministerial candidate boils down to the one key aspect of the role and moral authority of the Thai monarchy - separation from politics.

WORLD

4 India's fast-greying south

India is often said to be in a sweet spot demographically, with half of its population under 25 and two-thirds below 35. But this rosy picture overlooks an emerging problem, with the number of people growing old in the southern part of the country increasing more rapidly than in the north.

WORLD

5 Challenge to Aussie MPs

Ms Zali Steggall, a former Olympian known as one of Australia's best-ever alpine skiers, has set herself a new challenge: to defeat former prime minister Tony Abbott in the upcoming federal election. She is not alone, with a range of high-profile independents seeking to take on the ruling Liberal-National coalition.

OPINION

6 Nuclear arms race brewing

A new nuclear arms race looms, with the United States pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal (below).

HOME

7 3,500 renters buy HDB flats

About 600 rental flat tenants become home owners each year on average, the HDB disclosed yesterday. It said 3,500 such tenants bought a flat in the Build-To-Order or Sale of Balance Flats exercises from 2013 to last year.



PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



HOME

8 Temple damaged in blaze

The Singapore Civil Defence Force is investigating a fire at a temple in Tampines on Saturday morning, the fifth day of Chinese New Year. The blaze at the Taoist Poh Ann Keng Temple badly damaged its front hall, prayer altar and several statuettes (right). The temple dates back more than 80 years although it has shifted many times.

BUSINESS

9 Courts Asia in the red

Courts Asia, the target of a buy offer from Japanese electronics retailer Nojima, has posted a $171,000 loss for its financial third quarter.

LIFE

10 First Grammy nomination

British musician Jon Hopkins has received his first Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Singularity. But he says he will not be attending the ceremony in Los Angeles as he is currently on the Australian leg of his global tour. He performs in Singapore on Wednesday.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Looking back 200 years

Key milestones in Singapore's history come alive in 200 seconds, through the use of rare pictures from as far back as 1819. Among them is the earliest surviving drawing of Singapore. http://str.sg/200yrs

INTERACTIVE

A journey up north

The Hong Kong-Beijing high-speed rail travels through eight stations in its nine-hour journey. Unearth the sights and stories of the cities, past and new. http://str.sg/hk-beijing-hsr