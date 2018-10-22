SPORT

1 Brawl at Lakers game

LeBron James' home debut for the Los Angeles Lakers was overshadowed by a wild melee in the fourth quarter of a 124-115 loss to the Houston Rockets. The Lakers' Rajon Rondo and the Rockets' Chris Paul traded blows after Paul stuck his finger in Rondo's face. Both were ejected from the game, as well as the Lakers' Brandon Ingram who charged into the melee and punched another player.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 More apply for LPA

More people have applied for a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) this year, with 16,279 doing so in the first eight months. The authorities are also looking into easier ways for people to make these applications.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Crime stats by location

The Orchard Neighbourhood Police Centre topped the list of NPCs recording the most incidents of five crimes - including robbery and outrage of modesty - used by the police for crime statistics.

WORLD

4 Polls setback for coalition

Australia's ruling Liberal-National coalition, which has a one-seat majority in Parliament, appears headed for minority government status after a huge swing in a traditionally safe seat.

WORLD

5 City harvests rainwater

The harvesting of rainwater in Chennai, made mandatory in 2003, has helped alleviate the shortage of water in the capital city of Tamil Nadu state. Some 900,000 buildings have structures to harvest rainwater.

OPINION

6 Diplomatic immunity issues

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in his own country's consulate in Turkey. The history of countries enjoying diplomatic immunity for its officials and buildings dates back centuries - although such immunity is also often flouted, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

7 Changi gears up for crowds

Try not to fly out or in on Fridays and the weekends, and avoid the peak hours from 5am to 9am and 6pm to midnight, if you want a smooth journey, as Changi Airport gears up for the busy holiday period.

HOME

8 Thank you, bus captain

Do say "thank you" the next time a bus captain waits for you to board. A campaign has been launched to get people to show appreciation for public transport workers, such as bus drivers, train operators and station managers.

BUSINESS

9 Go online for UOB products

United Overseas Bank has put applications for all its consumer banking products online - from opening a deposit account to applying for a car loan.

LIFE

10 Dahl museum reopens

A museum dedicated to Roald Dahl opens a new chapter, with renovations completed after a flash flood. It is sited in the village where the novelist dreamed up his fantastical tales.

Straits Times Digital

INTERACTIVE

Saving Great Barrier Reef

Coral reefs may soon die from the threats posed by humans. We look at how the biggest of them all, Australia's Great Barrier Reef, is being devastated and how experts are racing against time to save what is left of it. http://str.sg/great-battered-reef

VIDEO

Healthcare roundtable

The Straits Times' senior health correspondent Salma Khalik speaks to stakeholders in the health industry on making private-sector healthcare more accessible and changing organisational policies to support senior citizens. http://str.sg/roundtable