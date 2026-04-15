Basketball trailblazer Jeremy Lin hopes to inspire youth at NBA Rising Stars Invitational in Singapore

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Jeremy Lin is hoping to inspire youth from the region to greater heights during the high school basketball tournament.

SINGAPORE – Former National Basketball Association (NBA) sensation Jeremy Lin has set himself a goal while he is in Singapore for the June 22-28 NBA Rising Stars Invitational at The Kallang’s OCBC Arena .

Lin, the first American of Chinese or Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA , is hoping to inspire youth from the region to greater heights during the high school basketball tournament featuring boys’ and girls’ teams from across Asia-Pacific.

“There is so much young talent across Asia-Pacific, and I’m proud to be part of an event that shines a spotlight on some of the region’s top prospects,” the 37-year-old, who sparked the “Linsanity” craze of 2012 while he was with the New York Knicks, said in a media statement on April 15.

“Helping shape the next generation is a cause I’m deeply committed to, and I hope my journey encourages these rising stars to make the most of this opportunity and ultimately contribute to greater Asian representation at the highest levels of the game.”

Lin, who also played for teams such as the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Toronto Raptors, where he won an NBA title in 2019, retired from professional basketball in 2025 following stints in China and Taiwan.

Three-time Women’s NBA Most Valuable Player Lauren Jackson will also be a guest at the NBA Rising Stars Invitational, which will take place in Singapore for a second straight year following its inaugural 2025 edition which saw Yongsan High School of South Korea crowned boys’ champions with Japan’s Kyoto Seika Gakuen Senior High School winning the girls’ title.

Lauren, who was also here for the 2025 event, said she had witnessed how much the stage and experience meant to the players. The 44-year-old Australian added that she looks forward to returning and helping these youth continue their development.

More current and former NBA players are expected to join Lin and Jackson for the event, which will see 12 boys’ and 12 girls’ teams of players aged 18 and under competing in round-robin play before advancing to the knockout phase.

The teams will be identified in collaboration with national basketball federations and leagues and through local qualifying tournaments in Bangkok, Melbourne, Taipei and Tokyo. As the host city, Singapore will be represented by two teams in each division.

The youth players will also take part in skill development sessions and off-court activities. Top individual performers will also have the opportunity to attend development camps and programmes in future.

Supported by Sport Singapore, Singapore Tourism Board and Karim Family Foundation, the week-long NBA Rising Stars Invitational will also include fan activities such as meet-and-greet sessions, exclusive clinics, as well as interactive experiences.