Basketball: 76ers ‘not ready to win yet’ says coach Rivers

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers said his team are “not ready to win yet” after the Eastern Conference contenders fell to their third straight National Basketball Association (NBA) loss against the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Despite Joel Embiid, who finished second in the Most Valuable Player race last season, having his best game of the year with 40 points and 13 rebounds, Philadelphia started their season 0-3 for the first time since 2016-17 after a 114-105 defeat.

‘’Defensively, we have to connect better,’‘ Embiid said. ‘‘We’re not guarding the ball well. We need to work on that.

“It’s a fairly new team and it’s going to take time to get everyone on the same page. But we’ll be fine.’‘

His coach, however, was more blunt.

Said Rivers: “We’re not ready to win yet. You can feel that. So, we got a lot of work to do. It was almost like we played these first two games hard, competed and then felt like, ‘Okay, now we can win some games.’

“You still gotta go out and earn the game. (P. J. Tucker) was yelling that after the game and he was right… You can’t pick and choose when we’re gonna show up.”

On Cameroonian centre Embiid, who struggled in the Sixers’ opening two games, Rivers added: “He had a little bit of plantar fasciitis before the season started - before training camp - and it hampered him in his conditioning.

“He just didn’t play well, and that’s okay. It’s going to happen. We still have to win those games.”

Tyrese Maxey added 25 points for Philadelphia, Tobias Harris hit 15 and James Harden recorded 12 points and 12 assists.

Devin Vassell racked up 22 points and Keldon Johnson added 21 as the Spurs made the plays they needed in the fourth quarter to start their season with a 2-1 record.

‘’We worked real hard,’‘ Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.

“The quick turnaround is not what any of us love, but we all have them. What it showed me was they are serious about getting better... I thought that was pretty impressive.’‘

The Spurs led by eight heading into the fourth period before Philadelphia rallied to go up 88-87 with 8:04 to play.

San Antonio then produced a 15-2 run capped by a free throw by Johnson with 4:42 remaining. The 76ers never got closer than six points the rest of the way.

‘’We didn’t execute our offence well in the final four minutes and down the stretch,’‘ Popovich said.

‘‘But we played hard on defence, we executed and we played with a lot of grunt. I think that’s what got us through.’‘

Tre Jones scored 17 points, including the final eight in the game, as San Antonio won for the second straight night and captured the first two contests of a four-game road trip.

Doug McDermott hit for 14, Jakob Poeltl had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Josh Richardson contributed 11 points for the Spurs.

‘’We are learning that we can play with anyone,’‘ McDermott said.

‘‘We had a good win last night (against Indiana) and we didn’t get complacent. We came out and competed against a really good team.’‘

Both teams struggled with their shooting in the game’s opening minutes, and it was the 76ers who found their rhythm first, forging a 20-12 lead on a step-back jumper by Harden with 3:30 to play in the first quarter.

Philadelphia were up 25-19 at the end of the first 12 minutes of play.

The Spurs rallied to tie the game at 33-33 on Johnson’s three-point play at the 8:43 mark of the second period and rushed to a nine-point advantage at 52-43 after Vassell’s three-pointer with 1:58 to play in the quarter.

Philadelphia got back-to-back three-pointers by Harris and Maxey and one free throw each by Maxey and Harden to pull to within one before Vassell’s lay up in the final seconds gave San Antonio a 54-51 lead at the break. REUTERS