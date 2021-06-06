Baseball: USA qualifies for Tokyo Olympics with 4-2 win over Venezuela

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The United States men's baseball team qualified for the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday (June 5), beating Venezuela 4-2 to finish 4-0 and win the America's qualifying tournament in Florida.

Two-time Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Todd Frazier had a home run and four hits for the Americans, who will compete in the Olympic baseball tournament with Japan, Mexico, Israel and South Korea.

A sixth team will be added later.

The Olympic tournament will be held July 28 to Aug 7 in Fukushima and Yokohama.

Venezuela can still get into the Games if they win another qualifying tournament on June 22-26 in Mexico.

Australia, the Dominican Republic, Netherlands and Taiwan are also competing in that competition.

The American team is mainly made up of former major MLB players and some minor league players.

