SINGAPORE - As a teenager growing up in Singapore, Lionel Chia was a fan of American sports film Major League. Centred around the exploits of a fictionalised version of the Cleveland Indians (now known as Cleveland Guardians) baseball team, the series prompted him to fall in love with the sport and become a fan of the Major League Baseball (MLB) side.

Catching the Guardians in action from his home in Jurong, Chia idolised legendary catcher Sandy Alomar Jr.