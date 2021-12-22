A le Grange four-timer

The buzz has returned. After three weeks of relative quiet on the racing front, a bumper crop of 49 horses were at the trials at Kranji yesterday morning.

In one fell swoop, it beat the total number of runners - 22 on Dec 14 and 22 on Dec 16 - who contested the last two sessions.

Racing came to a halt after the "Merlion" meeting on Nov 27 and, since then, racing fans have been counting the days to when their sport will resume on Jan 2.

For now, the trials will have to do and the big fields yesterday would have whet some appetites.

Of the 49 at the six trials, many impressed - in particular Sayonara, Renzo and Senor Don - all trained by Ricardo Le Grange, who also won with Field Marshal.

None of them won by the proverbial "street" but, sure as ever, they caught the eye. Sayonara, who was having a 1,000m gallop ordered by the "authorities" after he returned lame last time, took Trial 2 in good fashion.

Ridden by A'Isisuhairi Kasim, he cleared the chute cleanly and was allowed to bowl along behind the pace set by Diamond Ring, Golden Dash and Cheval Rouge.

A'isisuhairi was in no hurry. Keeping Sayonara on a short rein, he waited until the field was well into the home stretch before making a move. Sayonara was game enough. He took the bit and motored home. The timing for that charge was sheer perfection.

As the post loomed, Sayonara was home with a neck to spare over his hard-ridden stablemate Golden Dash, the mount of apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani. Sayonara clocked 61.10sec for the 1,000m on the Polytrack.

A six-year-old, Sayonara has been a workaholic, having raced 30 times for three wins, four seconds and three thirds.

He was an impressive winner on Oct 30, when beating Laksana over the Poly 1,800m.

Such was the ease of the victory that racegoers sent him off as the $18 second pick in his next start some three weeks later. But, even under a vigorous ride from Manoel Nunes, he plodded home near last.

He was impounded and was found to be lame off-fore. Hence, the 1,000m "test", which he passed with flying colours yesterday.

Trained by Le Grange for Shirtliff Stable, Sayonara still has plenty of racing left in those legs of his. As he is still in Class 5, you should make him a horse to follow.

Incidentally, Le Grange seems to be eager to get the 2022 season underway. Of his 10 horses to trial, Renzo and Senor Don were also standouts from his yard.

Renzo was involved in the fifth trial. Although he claimed it by just three-quarter lengths, there was plenty to like about the way he finished it off.

It was again A'isisuhairi in the saddle and he did not waste any time getting Renzo to the front.

Indeed, aside from a short distance from the 700m mark to the top of the straight, when Victorem charged to the lead, Renzo was always in command of things.

He eventually put Victorem to the sword. Basilisk came home to finish third.

Although just a three-year-old, Renzo has shown maturity beyond his years. He ended the season in a flourish, scoring a stylish win on Nov 6, when he beat Siam Royal Orchid by 21/2 lengths. He wrapped things up with a second behind King Arthur on the final day of racing.

Senor Don, ridden by Oscar Chavez, traded blows with stablemate Pennywise all the way and got the upper hand only in the shades of the winning post. Leatherhead, also trained by Le Grange, was third.

Senor Don's 59.54sec was the fastest of the six trials.

Like Renzo, Senor Don also closed off the season nicely, finishing second to the up-and-coming star Real Efecto.

Le Grange has got Senor Don looking as taut as piano wire and he appears ready for whatever lies ahead in the coming months.