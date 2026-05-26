Barrier 1 should help Bison Warrior open his account

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) BISON WARRIOR finished second in his last two starts. He makes his Poly debut from the best draw and is the one to beat considering the exposed runners.

(5) THE SWAN SONG makes his debut from a strong visiting stable and he should be watched in the market.

(2) ASHEEF is making her debut with a 2.5kg claimer aboard.

(8) KIKI U BEAUTY finished third over this trip last time. Keep an eye on him.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(5) LIZ HURLEY made good improvement second-up and should be primed for this.

(6) SEI BELLA has made steady improvement and was beaten by a promising filly last time.

(10) LADY JEROME has the widest draw but finished a close-up second at just her second start.

(7) FLORAL KINGDOM is also showing signs of improving, but she does look held on current form.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(2) MENAGERIE has been touched off in her two starts, last time in the Strelitzia Stakes. She looks the part.

(3) LEGAL TANGO made good improvement second-up at long odds to run third. A repeat should see her close again.

(1) BOOGY improved to finish fourth second-up and from the best draw, she should put in a telling blow.

(7) DANCING PARTY found market support on debut and is likely to improve with the experience.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(7) BARRY’S BOY comes with steady Cape form and lines up against some modest opposition.

(4) KA CHOW is a 2YO that started as favourite on debut but disappointed. He gets a 2.5kg claimer aboard and can make amends.

(8) DONMAGOO has been knocking on the door in Open Maiden races. Keagan de Melo stays with the ride and the gelding should be competitive.

(2) HIGHVELD STORM is struggling but has shown patches of good form and can surprise.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(9) GRAND OCCASION is smart and a 2.5kg claimer on board will help her cause as she has won on the synthetic surface.

(2) HODGEPODGE has been climbing up the handicap after her last two wins and got a five-point raise for her last effort. She does appear to be improving and the switch to the Poly could see her go in again.

(7) SASCHA’S DREAM is seldom far back and has taken to the Poly against males at her last two runs.

(5) ZENA ROSE is slightly better off at the weights. Watch her.

Race 6 (1,400m)

Competitive handicap.

(3) FLYING FATE is lightly raced and was not far back when making her handicap debut. She will much prefer this trip and should go close.

(1) MYSTIQUE ROUGE got a hefty shunt up the handicap for her last win. She does take on stronger but has a light weight from a good draw and has a chance again.

(7) ACT OF GRACE is still on the up and was a comfortable winner in her local debut over the distance. She has useful Cape form and can go in again.

(10) LILAC IN WINTER was narrowly beaten over the course and distance last time and has a handy galloping weight.

Race 7 (1,000m)

Wide open race.

(2) SUGARBUSH takes on males but has come down in the handicap and in class. She caught the eye last run and can do better.

(3) CAPPELLINO is consistent over the trip and with a handy galloping weight, he should be competitive.

(10) TRAFALGAR SQUARE is never far back and loves this trip.

(4) ROCK MUSIC is down in class and with his 4kg claimer staying with the ride, he must have a fair chance.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(2) MILITARY COMMAND ran well below par last time. He has come down in the ratings and should be competitive.

(8) CATCH A PENNY takes on males but has run two smart races on the Poly and can feature again despite her big weight.

(11) SUMMER WINTER has a tough draw but has done well on the surface and is not out of it.

(5) MIGHTY ZAMBEZI has improved with cheek pieces and is over his best course and distance.