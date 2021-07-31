Barega targets world record after Olympic gold

TOKYO • Ethiopia's Selemon Barega out-sprinted Ugandan pre-race favourite Joshua Cheptegei to win the men's 10,000m gold and the first track title of the Games yesterday.

Cheptegei, who finished sixth in the event in Rio before winning silver at the 2017 world championships and gold two years later, had set world records over the 5,000m and 10,000m on road and track last year.

But there was to be no gold in Tokyo as Barega, the world 5,000m silver medallist, timed his last-lap sprint to perfection to win in 27min 43.22sec.

At the age of 21 years old and 191 days, he became the youngest male athlete representing Ethiopia to win an Olympic gold medal.

"It means a lot to me because I have been practising a lot," he said, adding that he is setting eyes on his next target: "I hope to break the world record in the future."

Cheptegei claimed silver in 27:43.63 with teammate Jacob Kiplimo taking bronze in 27:43.88.

The race was marked by the absence of Mo Farah, who swept the 5,000m and 10,000m titles at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics but failed to make the British team for Tokyo.

Cheptegei's teammate Stephen Kissa was ahead of the main pack for the opening six laps.

Barega and Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto then split to chase down Kissa, with Cheptegei content to sit in the middle of the bunched pack led by Kiplimo.

With 13 laps to go, the pack was back on Kissa's tail, Kenya's Weldon Langat pushing Cheptegei as the field started to split amid team-surging tactics aimed to cull those who cannot live with faster-paced intervals.

Kipruto then shot into the lead, with Kissa pulling up with eight laps to race in the humid conditions that reached 30 deg C.

Cheptegei made his move to the front with 2km to go, cheered on by sparse pockets of Ugandan athletes in the otherwise empty Olympic Stadium.

Canadian Mohammed Ahmed then bolted at the bell, taking with him the Ethiopian trio of Barega, world silver medallist Yomif Kejelcha and Berihu Aregawi, ahead of Cheptegei and Kiplimo.

However, he faltered as the east Africans forced the pace.

Barega, with a long silver necklace bouncing all over his chest and chin, hit the front with 200m to go.

Teeth gritted and eyes firmly set on the big screen above the finish line, he refused to cede as Aregawi and then the Ugandan duo tried to reel him in.

Barega's upset win was a rare blip on a first day that largely followed the form book.

There was, however, an upset in the 4x400 mixed relay, an event making its Olympic debut, when the powerful United States' quartet was disqualified for an illegal changeover during their heat.

The disqualification - for a first handover outside the permitted zone - deprives Allyson Felix of a chance to become the most decorated female athlete in track and field history.

The 35-year-old is currently tied with Jamaican legend Merlene Ottey with nine medals, a dazzling haul of six golds and three silvers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE