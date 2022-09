The son of a chef with a saintly forehand. A slicing-smiling woman from Tunisia. A young man with ancestors in Sierra Leone. The daughter of an Olympic rower. An underrated golf nut who is the best Norwegian since his dad.

Jannik Sinner, Ons Jabeur, Frances Tiafoe, Iga Swiatek, Casper Ruud. Don't fret now, tennis seems to be in good hands.